This Protein-Packed Item Is One Of The Best New Aldi Finds Of 2026, According To Shoppers

Aldi has impressed shoppers with many never-before-sold items this year. From mango chili ice pops to chocolate chip granola bites, the affordable, fan-favorite grocery chain likes to keep customers intrigued. But of all the rookie products so far, Elevation Chocolate Ultra-Filtered Milkshakes might be the best new Aldi Find of 2026. In fact, the global research firm Kantar named them the best health and wellness product of the year (via Better Homes & Gardens).

The shakes come in packs of four and sell for $8.79, depending on location, and flavors include chocolate and vanilla. Not to be confused with its predecessor, Elevation Protein Shakes, this item is packed with protein and nine different vitamins and minerals. Even better, it only contains 2 grams of natural sugar and no added sugar (FYI, one way to know if your protein shake is terrible for you is a high amount of added sugar). The shake's main ingredients are low-fat milk, filtered water, cream, and cocoa powder, plus non-nutritive sweeteners like stevia, monk fruit, and sucralose.

Customers quickly fell for this filling Fairlife dupe that launched in March. "I was incredibly skeptical because protein shakes ... often taste disgusting ... they're probably the best tasting protein shake I've ever had," one Reddit user wrote. "Using these shakes instead of a creamer in my coffee allows me to hold off on eating for five to six hours," claimed another. "I've always said that Fairlife reminded me of melted Chick-fil-A ice cream, and this one is even better with the extra creaminess," commented a TikTok reviewer.