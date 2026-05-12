The 8 Best New Aldi Finds So Far In 2026
Aldi shoppers appreciate the chain's low prices, but they love the private-label goods that put the store on the map even more. This year has been especially packed with tempting Aldi Finds, and we thought we'd assemble some of our favorites from 2026 (so far). Our curated list highlights unique snacks, frozen treats, and easy appetizers. We also included Aldi's line of energy drinks, as well as a gourmet find that's comparable to something you might see in higher-end grocery chains like Trader Joe's.
These goodies are available at our local Aldi, but we can't say the same for all other locations. Also, popular items often sell out rapidly, which is one part of the Aldi experience that drives shoppers away. If you can't find what you're looking for, speak with a store associate. Sharing feedback with Aldi staffers has its benefits, and associates may be able to make recommendations in the event that a certain item isn't in stock.
Elevation Chocolate Flavored Ultra-Filtered Milkshake
A lot of people are hungry for protein-enriched everything these days, and many retailers are getting in on the action. Aldi sells a 4-pack of Elevation Chocolate Flavored Ultra-Filtered Milkshakes, and each bottle contains 30 grams of protein, plus other nutrients. At $8.79 per pack, the store offers an affordable way to proteinmaxx like a pro.
Sundae Shoppe Mango Chili Lime Bars
Sundae Shoppe Mango Chili Lime Bars sound like an excellent treat for summer, especially for the cool price of $3.89 per box (with six bars per package). You can't beat the mashup of sweet and spicy, and these fruit bars should nicely recreate the flavors of the beloved Mexican street food.
PurAqua Mineral Water
Aldi sources its PurAqua mineral water from Italy. Naturally carbonated for a delightful fizz, this product is part mineral water, part sparkling water (natural mineral content is a prominent difference between the two). Shoppers can find this elegant import for $1.99 per bottle.
Simply Nature Chocolate Chip Granola Bites
Quick and tasty should be the motto of Simply Nature Chocolate Chip Granola Bites. These bite-sized treats retail for $3.45 per box and are likely to appeal to adults and kids alike. Aldi shoppers can also snag granola bites in strawberry for the same price as the chocolate chip variety.
Summit Waves Energy Drink (in Peach, Orange, Kiwi Guava, and Watermelon)
Summit Waves is Aldi's original energy drink line, and it has received praise online, with some Reddit commenters comparing the beverages to the popular Alani Nu and Celsius brands. Summit Waves' $1.35 price tag is lower than the competition, making it an economical option for the energy-deficient among us. The cans are available in peach, orange, watermelon, and kiwi guava. All flavors contain zero sugar.
Specially Selected Burrata
Aldi's award-winning Specially Selected Burrata is a prime example of why the chain is renowned for quality merchandise at cost-saving prices, rivaling grocers like Trader Joe's, which offers similar gourmet-style foods. An 8-ounce container of American-made burrata retails for $5.15 and was described as "fantastic" on Reddit, with one commenter admitting, "Loved it, in fact, I ended up eating the solid contents of the whole container, oops!"
Specially Selected Wood-Fired Roasted Vegetables Flatbread
The Specially Selected Wood Fired Roasted Vegetables Flatbread is a great freezer find. Also available in a Garlic Provola variety, the heat-and-eat flatbread works well as an appetizer or a shareable snack, but it can also be enjoyed as a big lunch/light dinner. Each package costs $4.39.
Pineapple Habanero Tortilla Chips
Clancy's Pineapple Habanero Tortilla Chips tell boring snacks to take a hike! Priced at $2.19 per bag, these chips introduce bolder flavors into the typical chips-and-salsa routine. If you're looking for a palatable pairing, we recommend Aldi's Casa Mamita Salsa for its balanced heat level and hearty texture.