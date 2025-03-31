14 High Protein Breakfast Swaps You Should Try Instead Of Eggs

Every day it becomes more challenging to justify purchasing eggs just to ensure that you have a high protein breakfast food. Rising prices and reductions in stock make what used to be a simple purchase a dice roll, not to mention a burden on your bank account. Surely there must be something on the menu that gives you the protein you're looking for without leaving you scrambling for a feast that doesn't include scrambled eggs.

Fortunately, when it comes to breakfast eats, eggs aren't the sole source of protein to get you energized. If you are willing to be flexible, you can find a wealth of other high protein items in the grocery store that do the trick deliciously and nutritiously. Whether you prefer portable bites or you long for something to sit down and enjoy — like an omelet alternative or stand-in for your usual three egg wrap — these high protein options will deliver key nutrients while offering readily-available, affordable alternatives to your classic egg creations.