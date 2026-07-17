This Affordable Italian Water Is One Of The Best Aldi Finds Of 2026, According To Shoppers
If you're an Aldi fanatic who hasn't yet tried PurAqua Italian sparkling mineral water, word on the Internet suggests you might be missing out. The product made our list of the 8 best Aldi Finds of 2026 so far, and shoppers say it ranks among the top comparables they've sampled around the world. "I buy this all the time," one Reddit user wrote. "Carbonation is light to medium for the mineral water, pretty much the standard mineral water that you would be served in Europe."
While sparkling water and mineral water are two different things (the first has added carbonation and the latter gets its bubbles from naturally occurring minerals), PurAqua Italian sparkling mineral water combines both. It's sourced from Italy, lightly carbonated, and contains a small amount of minerals, including sodium, calcium, and phosphorus.
The drink is sought after, and some shoppers say it's not a guaranteed find each trip. "I went to try it after seeing this post, and there was some lady there loading ALL OF THEM into her cart!" a second Redditor lamented further down the thread. "Maybe next week, lol."
Aldi shoppers hold up PurAqua to other brand name mineral waters, though a few are not impressed
Some shoppers compare PurAqua Italian sparkling mineral water to Sanpellegrino, the Italian brand that beat out La Croix as America's favorite sparkling water, according to Mashed survey takers. "I'm a [Sanpellegrino-]addicted person, and [PurAqua] Italian carbonated water suits me fine," one Reddit user commented. In another thread comparing the two products, one user who said Sanpellegrino is their favorite tried both and found little to no difference in taste, with a 70-cent price difference favoring PurAqua. Another user said they could drink a full six-pack of the PurAqua in one day, and another person confidently joked, "You'll suck down that PurAqua from a glass bottle like a dehydrated camel in the desert."
While the comments online are mostly favorable, the few dissenters who don't enjoy PurAqua blame it on the bubbles ... or lack thereof. As one Redditor in r/Aldi explained, "I'm a huge Topo fan (big bubbles and big burn), but it's expensive. I purchased this and no ... just no. I think if you like something like La Croix you'll be fine." In a separate post, another Redditor said they swore the drink had declined in carbonation the past few times they purchased it.