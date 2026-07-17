This Affordable Italian Water Is One Of The Best Aldi Finds Of 2026, According To Shoppers

If you're an Aldi fanatic who hasn't yet tried PurAqua Italian sparkling mineral water, word on the Internet suggests you might be missing out. The product made our list of the 8 best Aldi Finds of 2026 so far, and shoppers say it ranks among the top comparables they've sampled around the world. "I buy this all the time," one Reddit user wrote. "Carbonation is light to medium for the mineral water, pretty much the standard mineral water that you would be served in Europe."

While sparkling water and mineral water are two different things (the first has added carbonation and the latter gets its bubbles from naturally occurring minerals), PurAqua Italian sparkling mineral water combines both. It's sourced from Italy, lightly carbonated, and contains a small amount of minerals, including sodium, calcium, and phosphorus.

The drink is sought after, and some shoppers say it's not a guaranteed find each trip. "I went to try it after seeing this post, and there was some lady there loading ALL OF THEM into her cart!" a second Redditor lamented further down the thread. "Maybe next week, lol."