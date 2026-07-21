13 '80s Candies That Belong Back In Stores

From pop music to Pop Rocks, the 1980s were a watershed decade for pop culture. Even four decades later, the songs, TV shows, and films of the 1980s continue to resonate and even dominate America's cultural landscape. And that extends beyond the box office to the box of candy clutched in your hungry hands as you watch the latest nostalgic '80s revival on the silver screen.

Some of the most popular and iconic candies around first rose to popularity in the 1980s. Nerds, Sour Patch Kids, and Big League Chew are just some of the enduring candy brands that kids today are enjoying in the same way that their parents (and grandparents) enjoyed way back in the day.

But like many other once-popular foods every '80s kid will know, there are also numerous classic candies from the decade that sadly have disappeared in the long years since. Whether you're nostalgic for the 1980s because you lived through them or because you've heard so much about them, these lost flavors and disappeared delicacies provide a tantalizingly elusive window into a lost past. And more: while these candies may have failed at the time, times change, and some seem like a perfect fit for today's candy enthusiasts. So which '80s candies deserve to be unearthed from Mr. Bones' candy coffin for a second chance at sweet, sweet life? Pucker up, because these treats are totally mint.