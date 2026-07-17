Customers Are Calling These The 4 Best New Fast Food Desserts Of 2026 So Far

Dessert has earlier origins than you might expect, as humans have been ending meals with sweet treats as far back as ancient times. Dessert isn't just relegated to fancy dinners either, as virtually all fast food joints offer some type of treat to complement its burgers, chicken, and fries. With 2026 more than halfway over, now is a great time to celebrate the best dessert releases we've seen from fast food chains so far. We're highlighting new sweets from your favorite restaurants, including Chick-fil-A, Shake Shack, Wendy's, and Dairy Queen.

Lovers of frosty treats rejoice, as our list contains milkshakes, ice cream-based confections, floats, and more. From fruit-flavored syrups to riffs on popular campfire food, these desserts are bound to satisfy every sweet tooth. Some of the items here are limited time promotions, so act fast if you see anything especially tempting. Also, remember availability may vary according to location and customer demand. In the event you're not able to snag any of these items, check out our ranking of popular fast food desserts for some alternate options.