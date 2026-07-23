This Classic Candy Is Also One Of The Best Ice Cream Bars In The Freezer Aisle
You love candy, you love ice cream, and we'd wager you love when the two are combined in a next-level treat. Mashed writer Sam Zwick certainly does, as he ranked 10 candy-brand ice cream bars to find out which was tastiest. While the crisp, light-as-air Butterfinger product took the crown, dessert lovers shouldn't sleep on his second-place pick: Baby Ruth ice cream bars.
These feature nougat-flavored ice cream, roasted peanuts, rich caramel, and a chocolate coating. While similar to the Snickers ice cream bar, this brand ranked significantly higher in his estimation. "The roasted nuts in a Baby Ruth give it a more distinct flavor," Zwick explained. "The chocolate is thick and rich, just like the caramel layer, and the nuts provide not only a ton of crunch in each bite but also a wonderful salty counterpoint to all the sweetness. The nougat ice cream on its own is solid, if not spectacular."
The bar launched in April 2026 alongside Butterfinger and 100 Grand equivalents. Each variety comes in a six-pack box or single-serve wrappers. All of them should be easy to find, as they're sold at major grocery stores like Kroger, Walmart, Fareway, and ACME. Prices vary by location, but a box typically costs between $5 and $7.
Baby Ruth (and Butterfinger) ice cream bars are worth the hype
For us, Baby Ruth is one of the best-ranking popular candy bars, and the ice cream iteration really wowed customers. "It's amazing; tastes just as a Baby Ruth would ... the caramel is super runny, but the taste is great," wrote one reviewer on the Double Treat Yourself website (a collaboration between Wells Enterprises and Ferrero, the companies behind these ice cream-candy mashups). "Good consistency, not too sweet, and a good blend of the different flavors ... like nougat/peanut butter. Bar size was perfect," declared another. "The most creamy and delicious sweet treat ... I love the taste of the nougat flavored ice cream and the way it's layered ... The texture is amazing, and it's a great value," expressed a third.
If you can't find Baby Ruth ice cream bars in stores, try making your own. Layer ice cream in a bread or cake pan, substituting vanilla for nougat. Top it with store-bought caramel sauce and roasted peanuts, then freeze and slice. Dip each bar in melted chocolate before refreezing.
If you're eager to taste Sam Zwick's second-place choice, you should also get the absolute best candy-brand ice cream bar while you're at it. Zwick commended the Butterfinger ice cream's uncanny flavor, but what really sold him was how the iconic crispy filling was adjusted for the new format. "[It] has ditched density for a light, crispy texture that melts in your mouth. There's still a subtle crunch, but this layer is closer to a super-airy wafer than what you expect from a Butterfinger," he wrote.