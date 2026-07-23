This Classic Candy Is Also One Of The Best Ice Cream Bars In The Freezer Aisle

You love candy, you love ice cream, and we'd wager you love when the two are combined in a next-level treat. Mashed writer Sam Zwick certainly does, as he ranked 10 candy-brand ice cream bars to find out which was tastiest. While the crisp, light-as-air Butterfinger product took the crown, dessert lovers shouldn't sleep on his second-place pick: Baby Ruth ice cream bars.

These feature nougat-flavored ice cream, roasted peanuts, rich caramel, and a chocolate coating. While similar to the Snickers ice cream bar, this brand ranked significantly higher in his estimation. "The roasted nuts in a Baby Ruth give it a more distinct flavor," Zwick explained. "The chocolate is thick and rich, just like the caramel layer, and the nuts provide not only a ton of crunch in each bite but also a wonderful salty counterpoint to all the sweetness. The nougat ice cream on its own is solid, if not spectacular."

The bar launched in April 2026 alongside Butterfinger and 100 Grand equivalents. Each variety comes in a six-pack box or single-serve wrappers. All of them should be easy to find, as they're sold at major grocery stores like Kroger, Walmart, Fareway, and ACME. Prices vary by location, but a box typically costs between $5 and $7.