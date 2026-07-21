5 Of The Rarest Lobsters Ever Caught

As those living near the North Atlantic coast know, Lobsters are a staple of the New England diet, where locals and tourists alike love to chow down on sweet, buttery lobster rolls and broiled lobster tails. Although American lobster is still plentiful in areas like the Gulf of Maine, there are certain lobsters you definitely don't want to see on a dinner plate. This isn't because they are poisonous or even less appetizing — eating certain types of lobster should be avoided because they are incredibly rare.

These elusive creatures swim amongst the familiar, large-clawed crustaceans in New England and other northern waters, and every once in a while, they are caught. Some lobsters are so rare that commercial fishers either return them to the water after marveling at their luck in finding one, or donate them to a marine science center where they can live out their days without worry of predators.

The unique hues and patterns on their shells are what make varieties like the calico, cotton candy, and split-colored lobsters stand out, but the scarcity with which these catches taking place adds to the wonderment. Read on to learn about five of the rarest lobsters that have ever surfaced from the ocean floor.