Guy Fieri Considers This Midwest City A Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Paradise
Given his claim to fame, Guy Fieri has a master collection of restaurant recommendations. As the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," a Food Network show in which he visits and reviews no-frills greasy spoons all over the country, he's tried some of the tastiest food in all 50 states. So, when he says Chicago is a culinary haven in the Midwest, we believe him.
He's discussed his love for Chicago (and its food) a number of times, so when the Instagram account @sistersnacking asked him about his favorite "DDD" city in 2025, he wasted no time choosing. "Chicago, to me, is a big little city. It's easy to get around, there's a lot of culture, there's a lot of history, and I think that it really is ... I don't know, there's just something about it," Fieri explained. Chicago is indeed a big city with more than 2.7 million residents, but its rich culture and many unique neighborhoods make exploring feel approachable.
Fieri's choice isn't a total surprise, considering Chicago has been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" several times. The series has highlighted 37 Chicago-area eateries since it began in 2007. The TV star has also named a few Illinois restaurants as some of the best in the entire country, and he's even credited the iconic Italian beef sandwich as the dish that made Chicago one of his favorite food cities.
Chicago offers plenty of flavors to savor
Guy Fieri has fallen for many Chicago establishments in his time with Food Network. Kuma's Corner is regarded as one of the best "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" restaurants in the state, as it's home to next-level burgers and craft beer. Another Chicago restaurant featured on "DDD" is Sfera Sicilian Street Food, which sells one of "the top five best arancini I've ever had," Fieri said in an episode (via Food Network). La Scarola, an Italian staple in the West Loop, is his favorite Chicago resto overall, per Travel + Leisure.
Despite Fieri's adoration for the Windy City, not all viewers appreciated the shoutout. "Chicago is not a little city," one Instagram user commented. Others were more supportive. "This is perfect!" chimed in a TikTok user. One business owner even wrote on Instagram, "Since Chicago is one of your fave cities, we got some NY-style pizza for you to try at @zazaspizza Chicago ... come get some of our pies."
First-time visitors should try Chi-Town's most essential dishes, like deep-dish and tavern pizza, Italian beef, and Chicago-style hot dogs. But be sure to work hyper-local items into your agenda, too, like a jibarito sandwich, served between fried plantains instead of bread. Chicago's food scene is also anchored by immigrant communities, so you can get stellar Polish food like kielbasa and pierogi, not to mention Middle Eastern, South Asian, Chinese, and Mexican fare.