Guy Fieri Considers This Midwest City A Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Paradise

Given his claim to fame, Guy Fieri has a master collection of restaurant recommendations. As the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," a Food Network show in which he visits and reviews no-frills greasy spoons all over the country, he's tried some of the tastiest food in all 50 states. So, when he says Chicago is a culinary haven in the Midwest, we believe him.

He's discussed his love for Chicago (and its food) a number of times, so when the Instagram account @sistersnacking asked him about his favorite "DDD" city in 2025, he wasted no time choosing. "Chicago, to me, is a big little city. It's easy to get around, there's a lot of culture, there's a lot of history, and I think that it really is ... I don't know, there's just something about it," Fieri explained. Chicago is indeed a big city with more than 2.7 million residents, but its rich culture and many unique neighborhoods make exploring feel approachable.

Fieri's choice isn't a total surprise, considering Chicago has been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" several times. The series has highlighted 37 Chicago-area eateries since it began in 2007. The TV star has also named a few Illinois restaurants as some of the best in the entire country, and he's even credited the iconic Italian beef sandwich as the dish that made Chicago one of his favorite food cities.