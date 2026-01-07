The 16 Best Restaurants In Chicago Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
Chicago may be known as the City of the Big Shoulders, but there's one thing even bigger than shoulders here: appetites. From Chicago's signature deep dish pizza and Italian beef sandwiches to Chicago-style hot dogs, the Windy City is famous for flavor.
It's no surprise, then, that Chicago has become a favorite of Guy Fieri, who has visited the city numerous times for "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," trying out an eclectic variety of foods at dozens of different greasy spoons. From Rogers Park to Riverdale and every neighborhood in between, Fieri has sampled some of the best restaurants in Chicago, leaving a roadmap of good eats for fans to follow.
If you're planning a trip to America's Second City, many of these iconic eateries undoubtedly deserve a visit, but which Chicago "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" should be at the top of your itinerary? Don't worry, we've got you covered. It may be a matter of preference, but our taste buds are primed and ready to take you on a culinary caravan through the coolest joints Chicago has to offer. Just make sure to pack your pants with extra stretchy waistbands.
Del Seoul
Located in northern Lincoln Park –– the Chicago recreation hub on the shores of Lake Michigan –– Del Seoul serves up a unique style of Korean street food. Not only does the family-owned restaurant offer new and exciting takes on traditional dishes, but everything is prepared fresh in-house.
Imagine flavors like kimchi and sesame-chili wrapped into one-bite flavor bombs, and you'll get an idea of what Guy Fieri and his buddy Rocco DiSpirito experienced when they visited the eatery in August 2018. The duo tried the signature K-town Chicken Wings, which Dispirito raved about. But with other menu offerings like Korean-Mexican fusion tacos and Korean-Vietnamese banh mi sandwiches, there's literally a whole world to try at Del Seoul.
(773) 248-4227
2568 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614
Sfera Sicilian Street Food
The Edgewater neighborhood of northern Chicago is known for its iconic beaches that stretch along the shores of Lake Michigan. It's also known for its lively dining scene, highlighted by Sfera Sicilian Street Food, which aims to take the traditional cuisine of Sicily and transform it into something new thanks to a hearty helping of Chicago-style influences.
Guy Fieri visited the neighborhood joint in March 2025, accompanied by fellow celebrity chef and Food Network mainstay Joe Sasto, aka "Mustache Joe." The two of them dug into the Sfera specialty: arancini. Although it's called arancini classico on the menu, this dish has some unexpected twists, like the use of béchamel as a base.
Sasto, for one, was quite taken with the upgrade. While trying the dish, he said, "I think the real, like, secret to the rice is that little addition of the béchamel because it gives it this creamy texture throughout." Fieri agreed, deeming it one of the best arancini he's ever eaten.
(773) 739-9128
5759 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60660
Tortello
Brainchild of husband-and-wife team Dario Monni and Jill Gray, Tortello is the kind of local restaurant that acts as a focal point for the whole neighborhood. Featuring recipes from Monni's childhood growing up in Venice and Sardinia, Tortello has quickly become one of the most beloved restaurants in Chicago's Wicker Park area since opening in 2019.
When Guy Fieri visited Tortello in December 2024, he just had to try Monni's handmade tortelli di burrata. Made with simple ingredients including flour, eggs, and burrata, the tortelli di burrata is the restaurant's namesake and makes for an honest, authentic pasta experience that can't be beat. "Outstanding," said Fieri when he gave the dish a try. "Less than ten ingredients, it tastes like a million bucks ... gosh, that's good!"
(773) 360-1293
1746 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622
BITES Asian Kitchen
If you want to get a delicious bite to eat in Chicago, it's in your best interest to head to North Clark Street. A hotbed of dining options, Guy Fieri hit up Bites Asian Kitchen in February 2025. The popular fusion restaurant paints on a broad culinary canvas, looping in Japanese, Chinese, and Thai flavors to create a true world cuisine right on the shores of Lake Michigan.
During his visit, Fieri opted to sample the restaurant's chashu pork buns, which use Japanese daikon sauce and chashu braised pork on a fresh steamed bun. The result was a mouthwateringly tender dish that left Fieri nearly speechless for once, but hey, it's hard to talk when your mouth is full.
(773) 270-5972
3313 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657
Saucy Porka
Chicago is famous for being one of the biggest melting pots in America, with millions of people from different ethnic, national, and religious backgrounds. When it comes to cuisine, if you're looking for one pot that blends many of these culinary influences, check out Saucy Porka.
Opened in 2013 by chef Amy Le, Saucy Porka boasts a delicious and unique fusion of Asian and Latin flavors. On a 2018 episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Le told Guy Fieri, "I didn't want to have a taco and just throw some kimchi on it, right? I really wanted to have these flavors, these spices kind of really marry each other. I wanted to make it authentic, and real, and true."
Fieri found this out firsthand when he tried the Asian paella with pork, a dish that customers also rave about. Those who have tried it swear the spice isn't overwhelming, yet it works in harmony to let the other ingredients shine.
(872) 244-3772
1164 E 55th St, Chicago, IL 60615
Kuma's Corner
One of the most unique burger joints in America is Kuma's Corner in Chicago. Not only does the restaurant make some of the most extreme burgers around, but it does it in style, with every burger named after a heavy metal band. With flavors as loud as its music, Kuma's has skyrocketed in popularity since opening in 2005, expanding to locations across Illinois and Indiana.
But it was the original location that Guy Fieri fell in love with back in 2009. Fieri was blown away by the use of unexpected burger ingredients like poached pear and brie. But it was the chili cheese onion Black Sabbath burger that really got his mouth watering.
"That's a wholesome, all-American, great burger," Fieri said during an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." The Food Network has since returned to the restaurant for other shows, and for good reason. If you're looking for the best "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" restaurant in each state, check out Kuma's Corner on your way through Illinois.
(773) 604-8769
2900 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Smoque BBQ
The cities of St. Louis and Chicago have been rivals in sports and beyond for generations. But in 2007, when Guy Fieri visited Smoque BBQ in Chicago, he found a restaurant bridging the divide through meat.
The chosen implement of unity: Smoque BBQ's St. Louis ribs. Smoked and prepared to perfection, this choice cut of pork actually combined the barbecue legacies of several regions, as it came with a choice of Memphis or North Carolina-style BBQ sauce. To make it as all-American as possible, the restaurant even used Coca-Cola in the North Carolina-style sauce.
The result was a dish so good that Fieri literally began drinking the barbecue sauce to finish off the meal. And almost two decades after his visit, Smoque is still delivering. One Yelp reviewer wrote, "Outstanding. I'm always looking for a good BBQ, and Smoque was the best I've ever had."
(773) 545-7427
3800 N Pulaski, Chicago, IL 60641
Irazú
Hidden in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood is a portal to a much warmer and more tropical land: Costa Rica. Since 1990, the Cerdas-Salazar family has been serving up a sublime taste of Costa Rican cuisine at their restaurant Irazú, and the results have been nothing short of spectacular.
When Guy Fieri visited Irazú in 2011 for an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," he tried the restaurant's take on the classic Costa Rican dish chifrijo. A combination of rice, beans, and chicharrón (fried pork) topped with pico de gallo, avocado, and Lizano sauce, the dish transported Fieri straight to Central America. "Look at those flavors," Fieri said. "I don't need to go anywhere. I'm in Costa Rica right now."
(773) 252-5687
1865 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Garifuna Flava
Chicago is notoriously cold. When the wind whips off the lake, and the snow starts swirling, the icy temperatures can cut you to the bone. It might make you long for the hot sun and cool waters of the Caribbean. If so, you're in luck, because Garifuna Flava gives diners a taste of authentic Caribbean spice that is sure to warm your heart and your stomach.
The restaurant serves up a wide array of Caribbean dishes, with a particular emphasis on Belizean cuisine. Guy Fieri visited this family-owned joint back in 2011 and was impressed with the rich flavors in the handmade fish panades, or empanadas. Through mouthfuls of the dish, Fieri said, "Very smooth texture, a little sweet, nice and tender. A little bite of heaven." It may not actually be heaven, but if you're suffering through a Chicago winter, the flavors of Belize come close enough.
(773) 776-7440
2518 W 63rd St, Chicago, IL 60629
Hopleaf Bar
Hopleaf Bar in Chicago has a long and interesting history. Originally a liquor store with a taproom, it changed hands several times before the current owners bought the establishment in 1992 and revamped everything. Most importantly, a new aesthetic was brought to its dining options. Today, Hopleaf Bar uses sustainable local ingredients with an emphasis on seasonal availability. The restaurant also does whole-animal butchery, making its own sausages and charcuterie.
When Guy Fieri visited the joint in 2012 for "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," he was so impressed with the signature mussels that Food Network included the dish on its list of the top spots Fieri has experienced in Chicago. And diners agree. One Yelp reviewer spoke for the rest when they commented, "The best mussels and broth in Chicago. Period."
(773) 334-9851
5148 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640
Tre Kronor
Tre Kronor in Chicago literally serves up a smorgasbord of dining options. Owned and run by a pair of chefs with backgrounds in Scandinavian cuisine, Tre Kronor serves up traditional Swedish, Danish, and Norwegian dishes like pickled herring, pannekaker, and seasonal holiday smorgasbords.
When Guy Fieri visited the restaurant for an episode in 2009, he opted for perhaps the most iconic Scandinavian plate of all: Swedish meatballs. Served with a lingonberry sauce, Fieri was all over the dish. After trying a bite of the meatballs with mashed potatoes and gravy, Fieri said, "If you don't know if you like Scandinavian food, come down here and try those. That's the way to do it!"
(773) 267-9888
3258 W Foster Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
bopNgrill
Chef Will Song grew up eating classic Korean dishes at home and classic American dishes –– such as burgers, hot dogs, and fries –– at school. So when he decided to open his own restaurant, it was natural to craft a fusion menu that combined those two worlds. The result was bopNgrill, which throws all pretensions out the window in favor of pure flavor bombs.
When Guy Fieri visited bopNgrill in 2012, he learned firsthand how delicious the results can be. He tried a menu offering that was at the time called the Umami Burger. If you want to get it yourself these days, you'll have to order the Duxelle Burger as the former name turned out to be trademarked. Either way, the rich umami flavor is the same. After taking a bite, Fieri said, "That exceeded what my expectations were going to be. It is in the top best burgers I've ever had."
(773) 654-3224
6604 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60626
The Original Vito & Nick's Pizzeria
The Original Vito & Nick's Pizzeria is one of the most iconic restaurants in Chicago. Vito and Mary Barraco opened their first tavern in 1923. Vito's son, Nick, joined the business in 1945, and just a year later, the family added pizzas to the menu. Now, 80 years later, Vito & Nick's is still serving up some of the best pizza in the city, making it a must-stop destination for true pie lovers.
Guy Fieri made the pilgrimage to the pizzeria in 2009 for an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." What he found was a true anomaly in the Chicago pizza scene: thin crust, not deep dish. Going against the grain has helped the restaurant stand out against its local rivals, as not everyone loves deep dish. In fact, half of all Americans prefer New York-style thin-crust pizza.
Another unique offering that sets Vito & Nick's apart is its pizza with eggs plopped on top, something that surprised and intrigued Fieri. Once he tried the egg pizza, Fieri said, "If you're not a big egg fan, the only way to eat eggs is to say 'I want it on a pizza with thin crust from Vito and Nick's.'"
(773) 735-2050
8433 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60652
DMK Burger Bar
Named one of the best burger restaurants in the entire U.S. by Fox News, DMK Burger Bar in Chicago has been racking up accolades since opening back in 2009. Although the menu offers more than just burgers, with options like specialty sandwiches and salads, it's the burgers that remain the joint's primary focus.
The dedication to the craft shows in every bite. Guy Fieri took several of those bites when he visited DMK Burger Bar in 2011, walking away impressed by the unique bison burger with blueberry barbecue sauce that he tried. The pairing might sound weird, but patrons agree with Fieri that it's delicious. One Yelp reviewer wrote, "I was kinda scared because I've never had goat cheese, bison or blueberry sauce on a burger but OMG it was so good."
(773) 360-8686
2954 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Tufano's Vernon Park Tap
Way back in 1930, Joseph and Theresa Tufano DiBuono opened what is now known as Tufano's Vernon Park Tap in Chicago. Now, almost 100 years later, a fourth generation is running this family-owned local institution, preserving the legacy and recipes for the modern century.
Guy Fieri first visited Tufano's Vernon Park Tap for a 2009 episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," and liked it so much he later returned for a "Triple D Nation" special in 2021 to see how the restaurant was doing. The second time around, the show highlighted Tufano's signature fried calamari dish, which customers have singled out as a favorite. You can order it fried or grilled, but either way, diners swear it's some of the best calamari you'll ever eat.
sites.google.com/site/tufanosrestaurant
(312) 733-3393
1073 W Vernon Park Pl, Chicago, IL 60607
Chilam Balam
Food is meant to be shared. At its best, dining out is a communal experience; when good food and good company come together, each elevates the other. Perhaps that's why at Chilam Balam in Chicago, all the farm-fresh Mexican dishes on the menu are meant to be shared.
Guy Fieri shared some bites with the chefs at Chilam Balam when he visited in 2011. He was wowed by the handmade chicken flautas, which were enhanced by freshly made queso fresco and chipotle sauce. The restaurant continues to impress patrons. One Yelp reviewer wrote, "The chicken flautas were great. Buried under a pile of toppings, each one was crunchy with a great filling."
(773) 296-6901
3023 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60657
Methodology
Chicago has had so many restaurants featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" that narrowing it down to the best is a daunting task. First, we had to acknowledge that many restaurants on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" have closed since Guy Fieri's visit. For the remaining eateries, we took into consideration Fieri's own opinions and reactions to the food. Given that some of these episodes occurred many years ago –– and factoring in the reality that Fieri may have received star treatment not provided to regular diners –– we also pored over current reviews of each restaurant to ensure consistent quality. The result is a curated list of the top dives the city has to offer.