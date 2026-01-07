The 16 Best Restaurants In Chicago Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Chicago may be known as the City of the Big Shoulders, but there's one thing even bigger than shoulders here: appetites. From Chicago's signature deep dish pizza and Italian beef sandwiches to Chicago-style hot dogs, the Windy City is famous for flavor.

It's no surprise, then, that Chicago has become a favorite of Guy Fieri, who has visited the city numerous times for "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," trying out an eclectic variety of foods at dozens of different greasy spoons. From Rogers Park to Riverdale and every neighborhood in between, Fieri has sampled some of the best restaurants in Chicago, leaving a roadmap of good eats for fans to follow.

If you're planning a trip to America's Second City, many of these iconic eateries undoubtedly deserve a visit, but which Chicago "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" should be at the top of your itinerary? Don't worry, we've got you covered. It may be a matter of preference, but our taste buds are primed and ready to take you on a culinary caravan through the coolest joints Chicago has to offer. Just make sure to pack your pants with extra stretchy waistbands.