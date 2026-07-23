Why You Should Avoid Making Slow Cooker Hot Dogs

There's a lot to love about hot dogs, from their delicious taste to their affordable price. Another major benefit of these tasty sausages is that there are a huge number of ways to cook them. However, not all are worth your time and effort. When we sized up the best and worst ways to cook a hot dog, among the unfortunate latter group was the slow cooker, for reasons primarily related to time and texture.

Time is the first consideration that should lead many home cooks to conclude the slow cooker is a poor choice. Hot dogs are known for their quick preparation. While hot dogs are fully cooked and technically ready to eat out of the package, they're almost always heated or cooked in some way, with most methods taking anywhere from as few as three minutes to as many as 15. Slow cookers are one of the only exceptions, with cook times measured in hours rather than minutes. This can be a big issue for those who don't anticipate and plan for their craving for a hot dog hours in advance.

Slow cookers also fail when it comes to texture, another crucial differentiator between various cooking methods. Although the low, persistent temperatures of a slow cooker can warm the dogs to normal eating temperature, the exterior will never take on the crispiness or char provided by grills, pan-frying, or even roasting over a campfire. The dogs will also never plump in the same way that ones cooked over high heat do. That plumping phenomenon is caused by the water in the hot dog's interior rapidly changing to steam, causing the dogs to swell. Without the direct, high heat, this rapid expansion never happens.