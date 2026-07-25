15 Old-School Dining Rules Families Once Took Seriously

From "Titanic" to "Pretty Woman" to "The Princess Diaries," there are plenty of movies that have made folks sweat when they imagine joining a formal dinner party. Choosing the right fork, holding the wine glass properly, and placing the napkin in a polite position are just a few of the many etiquette rules that have become rarer. Nowadays, many people make a big mountain of food on their plate, plop down on the couch in front of the TV, and go to town like happy pigs at the feeding trough.

There's definitely a hedonistic quality to this ritual. It's fun, and it helps people shift into a lower gear after a stressful workday. However, by doing this, we've also lost valuable things, such as meaningful discussions at the dinner table. It's hard to imagine going back to a less casual way of enjoying dinner, but some Americans still hold on tightly to their family's longstanding traditions.

It's true, some rules do seem needlessly strict looking back, but many of them helped children form good manners, social skills, personal hygiene, and more. What were dinners like in America a couple of generations ago? Read on to travel to the past and imagine what it would be like if your own family still followed the most common old-school dining rules.