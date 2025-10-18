12 Old-School Budget Meals That Will Bring You Back To Your Childhood

Back in 1984, a Wendy's commercial asked, "Where's the beef?" The question became a national catchphrase, even making an appearance in a presidential debate. For most of us, though, the answer was simple. The beef was right on our dinner plates. Americans used to eat a lot more beef, from Sloppy Joes to a simple Salisbury Steak.

But old-school classics weren't limited to beef. We're ready to flashback to tuna casserole, French bread pizza, and so much more. Prepare for lots of flavor, and maybe a few feelings, too.

Food memories run deep. A taste of traditional meatloaf or tater tot casserole might bring you right back to a school night, rushing to finish homework before dinner. Or maybe chicken and dumplings is more of a laidback Sunday afternoon at Grandma's house vibe. These old-school budget recipes aren't exactly the DeLorean time machine, but they do have the power to transport you right back to childhood.