Culver's North Atlantic Cod Fish Sandwich Vs McDonald's Filet-O-Fish: Who Makes The Better Fish Sandwich?

The fast food burger joint's fish sandwich has a long, proud history that began with outright rejection. While it's been a nationwide menu staple since 1965, the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish was initially a tough sell to the restaurant's legendary CEO, Ray Kroc. Despite a strong pitch from Cincinnati-based franchisee Lou Groen, a fish sandwich was deemed a poor fit for the McDonald's menu, as Kroc didn't want his restaurants to smell like fish. Instead, the founder suggested a pineapple burger that crashed and burned in a head-to-head showdown with the soon-to-be-dubbed Filet-O-Fish.

Today, McDonald's sells about 300 million Filet-O-Fishes per year, but they're far from the only fast food chain to offer a fish sandwich. We've pitted the Filet-O-Fish against others in the past, but for the first time, Mashed is putting the original fish sandwich up against a formidable foe: The Midwestern fish fry.

Culver's is known for the ButterBurger and its creamy custard, but the Wisconsin-based chain is also quite proud of its fish offerings. Cod is the fish of choice at Culver's, unlike the Alaskan pollock that makes up the Filet-O-Fish. Both come on a bun, both are breaded, and both feature cheese, but from there, these sandwiches diverge fairly significantly. I tried one of each to see which is better, and the answer was as clear as the waters the fish came from. Read on to find out which of these fish sandwiches you should catch for yourself and which should be tossed back overboard.