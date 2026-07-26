10 Tips For A More Flavorful Steak

If you want to create a flavorful steak at home, the chefs we spoke with said that fat plays a pivotal role. They also agreed that cuts such as the ribeye steak — a primal cut of beef taken from the cow's rib — is a great choice because it's usually well-marbled and has a good ratio of fat. "A ribeye tastes great off an open-flame grill," said chef Michael Senich. "The fat will render over the fire, and the flame helps create the rich flavor and sear steak lovers are looking for." You could also try a skirt steak, which is often underrated. "It has tremendous flavor and tends to take on marinades very well because of its fibrous texture," he explained.

Mark Sharwood-Walker agreed that the ribeye is an obvious choice, but he said not to discount the leaner cuts because they can pack some flavor, too. "A well-marbled ribeye gives you much more room for error [...] but forequarter cuts such as flat iron or Denver often have more depth than tighter hindquarter muscles."

The type of cow, how it's fed, and whether the meat is still on the bone can also impact the flavor, said chef Aaron Cuschieri. "Grass fed beef tastes different than grain fed beef [and] the heritage of the cow can also have an influence on the flavor," he said. "Also [...] bones add a ton of flavor to a cut of steak. So a bone-in ribeye is one of the most flavorful steak cuts there is."