Can Ice Really Help Clean Your Grill (And, If So, How)?

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Firing up the grill to cook burgers or steaks can be fun, but cleaning up afterwards isn't. There might be an easy answer, though: Viral videos shared to Instagram and other platforms claim to show flat-top grills being easily scrubbed clean after they're covered with ice cubes or a large block of ice and pushed around the flat-top surface. Does it really work, or is it just another social media sensation that's actually a big grill-cleaning mistake?

While ice may remove food residue, it could also seriously damage the grill, so it's generally not the best choice for cleaning grills. Grills are best cleaned when they're still warm, and in this case, the flat-top remains hot enough to melt the ice. This quickly produces steam, which loosens stuck-on food residue. It's the same principle as using a steam cleaner in other parts of your house, and like a steam cleaner, helps you remove stubborn grime without harsh chemicals. That said, it depends on the grill surface itself — the rapid temperature change could result in cracking or warping.

Many flat-top grills sold for home use are thinner and less durable than their commercial counterparts, so that thermal shock could destroy its surface. It can also be difficult to tell whether a grill is hardy enough to withstand the ice until you try it, making this method unpredictable. To avoid unintentional damage, skip cleaning the grill with ice.