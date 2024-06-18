Experts Warn Against Making These Big Mistakes When Cleaning Your Grill

Many of us have been there — you set up your grill in a safe spot, get your food prepped, and put it on the grill only to find it sticking to the grates. Not only do you have a huge mess, but you also are likely to lose out on dinner. And that may not be the worst of your troubles if your food isn't cooked correctly. While there may be specific reasons why your grill isn't functioning as it should, it could also be something as simple as needing a good cleaning.

It may not sound appealing to get your scraper out before chowing down, but experts say a clean grill is key. Poor cleaning choices can lead to long-term grill damage and in some cases, even be unsafe. Grill cleaning is super important from both a food safety perspective as well as to improve your grill's usability and life span.

We consulted with a couple experts to find out what big mistakes you should avoid when cleaning your grill and what you should do instead. By sticking to these expert cleaning tips, you'll be back to grillin' and chillin' at your barbecue in no time.