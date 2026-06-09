Should You Clean Grills That Are Still Hot?

Clear skies and warm enough weather are the ideal forecast for backyard grilling. You can cook a surprising variety of meals on a grill, from the classics — burgers and dogs — to pizza and even tofu. But whether grilling is a weekly occasion or something you do every once in a while, your grill requires cleaning. The question is, should you clean it right after making your grilled vegetable kabobs or tender steak? Or should you wait until your grill cools down? The answer lies somewhere in between.

Before doing anything, make sure the grill is off, or not lit. You'll want to clean grill racks when they're pretty warm — not blistering hot, but not cool either. Though for a deeper cleaning of the racks that has you removing and soaking them (as opposed to just using a grill brush), they need to be cool enough for you to grab with gloved hands. If you're wondering how to assess what the perfect temperature is, hover your hand above the warm grates (but don't touch). Does the heat feel comfortable to you? Or is it hot enough to burn? If it's the latter, give the grill a little more time to cool (via House Digest).

When it comes to cleaning the innards of your grill, regardless of type, waiting for it to cool is a must. You shouldn't be checking the grease trap or removing ashes until those parts are cool, so start with the grates when cleaning right after cooking.