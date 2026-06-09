Should You Clean Grills That Are Still Hot?
Clear skies and warm enough weather are the ideal forecast for backyard grilling. You can cook a surprising variety of meals on a grill, from the classics — burgers and dogs — to pizza and even tofu. But whether grilling is a weekly occasion or something you do every once in a while, your grill requires cleaning. The question is, should you clean it right after making your grilled vegetable kabobs or tender steak? Or should you wait until your grill cools down? The answer lies somewhere in between.
Before doing anything, make sure the grill is off, or not lit. You'll want to clean grill racks when they're pretty warm — not blistering hot, but not cool either. Though for a deeper cleaning of the racks that has you removing and soaking them (as opposed to just using a grill brush), they need to be cool enough for you to grab with gloved hands. If you're wondering how to assess what the perfect temperature is, hover your hand above the warm grates (but don't touch). Does the heat feel comfortable to you? Or is it hot enough to burn? If it's the latter, give the grill a little more time to cool (via House Digest).
When it comes to cleaning the innards of your grill, regardless of type, waiting for it to cool is a must. You shouldn't be checking the grease trap or removing ashes until those parts are cool, so start with the grates when cleaning right after cooking.
How heat can help you clean your grill — and how to stay safe while cleaning
Heat helps unstick food that's melted onto racks, which is why it's good to clean your grill right after you cook or, if you're busy hosting a party or just want to tuck into dinner quickly, turn the grill back on later and let it heat up. The former method is most familiar, because the grill is already on. According to Barrett Black, a Texan pitmaster, you should leave the grill on after cooking to let some of the grime burn away naturally (via Bon Appétit). You should supervise this process, which usually takes about 15 minutes.
Weber, the popular grill manufacturer, recommends cleaning your grill right before a cooking session, letting the heat do some of the work and the brush do the rest: "Heat helps carbonize stuck-on food, making it easier to clean." The company suggests letting your grill heat for 15 minutes before brushing. No matter which time you choose — before or after — just keep it consistent and clean your grill regularly, ideally after every use.
While cleaning the racks when they're hot is best, be cautious. Make sure to wear gloves and ideally long sleeves and closed-toe shoes to avoid a heat-related or grease injury. Burns are a risk, as is cutting yourself on rusted or sharp parts. And be wary if you're introducing a cleaner to the heat, as some cleaning agents are incendiary and you don't want to risk getting caught in that crossfire.