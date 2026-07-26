This Family-Owned Midwest Brewery Has Been Making Beer Since Before The Civil War

Food and drink companies come and go, with brands that seemed iconic in one decade nearly forgotten by the next. However, some companies buck this trend and stick around for generations, whether through high-quality products, innovative thinking, clever marketing, or simply luck. It's likely a little of each played a role in helping the family-owned August Schell Brewing Company survive more than 165 years since its pre-Civil War founding.

The brewery got its start in 1860 in the small town of New Ulm, Minnesota, about 100 miles southwest of Minneapolis. It was founded by August Schell, a German immigrant who came to America a little over a decade earlier. This combination of Old-World heritage and immigrant entrepreneurship underpinned the new beer producer. Schell had little brewing experience himself and initially partnered with an experienced local brewmaster to develop its beers. Successive generations of Schells helped establish the brand as a popular regional brewery, even shepherding the company through Prohibition by switching over to producing soft drinks and near beer.

The company continued to grow and experiment in the late 20th and early 21st centuries, as well. It played an important role in helping Minnesota's craft brewing scene develop in the 1980s and 1990s, later purchasing historic brewer Grain Belt Beer in 2002.