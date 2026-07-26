Bobby Flay Thinks This Football Stadium Has The Best Food
When you think of food at a sporting event, odds are visions of burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, and fries come to mind. But stadiums have taken their menus up a notch. Nowadays, these venues also serve fancier fare like spicy vodka rigatoni, brisket sandwiches, elote burgers. and lobster rolls. Heck, the San Francisco Giants even added a wine sommelier to its roster. This probably isn't news to chef Bobby Flay, who named MetLife the best NFL stadium for food.
TMZ got his thoughts on the New York-slash-New Jersey hub, which is colloquially called "Giants Stadium" by some (Flay included). Despite saying that the location has the best food, he didn't give any recommendations for ordering. "I bring my own food to the game," Flay said with a smile, when asked for a quality item to order at MetLife.
MetLife Stadium, which is home to the New York Giants and New York Jets, offers a range of food options. In addition to standard concessions like hot dogs, cheese fries, and beer, you'll see hand-battered spicy chicken sandwiches, tacos, empanadas, fried ravioli, falafel gyro, garlic-parm chicken wings, and so much more. You'll also find some boardwalk-inspired classics, like fried clams, and regional favorites, like pastrami sandwiches.
Tailgate (or BYO food) like Bobby Flay
While Bobby Flay didn't highlight an item to order at MetLife, he still shared tailgating tips with TMZ. "Lamb chops on the grill," he suggested, explaining that he slathers them in jalapeño preserves or jelly, salt, and pepper. "The great thing about lamb chops is that ... they have their own stick," he added, presumably referring to the bone. Folks who want something a little fruitier could also take a page from the chef. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Flay also professed his enjoyment of grilling pineapple, stone fruit, skirt steak, and corn.
Flay isn't alone in enjoying MetLife's food. "We were very impressed with the food and drink options and the courteous staff who were willing to point us in the right direction," wrote one TripAdvisor reviewer. "The food on the club level was delicious. They had a ton of unique options to choose from," writes another. "The food is fantastic, and the people are absolutely the friendliest and most accommodating," says a third. However, there are many game-goers who feel the food is limited and overpriced. That said, you could try your luck with a more unique option, like David Chang's Fuku or Nonna Fusco's Kitchen.
To avoid the lines and cost, follow Flay's lead and bring something to eat. As part of MetLife's carry-in policy, you can tote any food in a clear plastic bag, unless you're in a suite. You can also bring unopened cans or bottles of water or soft drinks, or an empty reusable bottle to fill in the stadium.