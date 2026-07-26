Bobby Flay Thinks This Football Stadium Has The Best Food

When you think of food at a sporting event, odds are visions of burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, and fries come to mind. But stadiums have taken their menus up a notch. Nowadays, these venues also serve fancier fare like spicy vodka rigatoni, brisket sandwiches, elote burgers. and lobster rolls. Heck, the San Francisco Giants even added a wine sommelier to its roster. This probably isn't news to chef Bobby Flay, who named MetLife the best NFL stadium for food.

TMZ got his thoughts on the New York-slash-New Jersey hub, which is colloquially called "Giants Stadium" by some (Flay included). Despite saying that the location has the best food, he didn't give any recommendations for ordering. "I bring my own food to the game," Flay said with a smile, when asked for a quality item to order at MetLife.

MetLife Stadium, which is home to the New York Giants and New York Jets, offers a range of food options. In addition to standard concessions like hot dogs, cheese fries, and beer, you'll see hand-battered spicy chicken sandwiches, tacos, empanadas, fried ravioli, falafel gyro, garlic-parm chicken wings, and so much more. You'll also find some boardwalk-inspired classics, like fried clams, and regional favorites, like pastrami sandwiches.