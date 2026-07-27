5 Signs Your Dishwasher Is On Its Last Legs

The average lifespan of a dishwasher is about 10 years, so if you're coming to the end of that decade, you might be wondering what to expect as your appliance ages. The good news is that the most reliable dishwasher brands sometimes outlive their life expectancy and are able to perform normally for many years. But if you think your machine might be reaching the end of its tenure in your kitchen, a few simple signs can indicate that it might be time for a repair or replacement.

Essentially, the signs that your dishwasher is on its last legs are that the appliance does anything it's not usually supposed to. Look out for water pooling in unusual ways, doors that don't fully close or latch, plates that stay cold even after the machine says they've been cleaned with hot water, rust or water gathering on your floor, or unusual sounds and smells. Whether each of these means the appliance has to be replaced or simply repaired depends on the type and severity of the problem, but they almost certainly suggest something is wrong.