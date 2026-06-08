What's The Average Lifespan Of A Dishwasher?
The dishwasher is one of the hardest working appliances in the kitchen, with the average American household doing almost 100 loads every year. So how many years can it last, taking on that hefty workload? Dishwasher longevity depends on the brand, usage, habits, and maintenance, but according to Consumer Reports, the average dishwasher lasts for around 10 years. Some higher-end models may continue longer than that, while cheaper brands or heavily used appliances may need replacement sooner.
While 10 years may feel long enough to justify an investment in a dishwasher, know that performance will likely decline before the appliance completely fails. At around five years, expect the need for some type of dishwasher repair. Once your dishwasher is getting close to 10 years old, warning signs like dishes coming out dirty, unusual noises, and puddles around the base signal it's getting close to the end of its life. Less obvious signs your dishwasher is fading are when racks and seals show significant wear, your electricity bill is higher, and the wash cycles seem to take longer than normal.
Some dishwasher brands are known for lasting longer
The average dishwasher costs around $1,000, and although this can feel pricey, paying for a decent brand that lasts can save you from paying hundreds in repairs with cheaper brands. Miele is often cited for offering the desirable combo of reliability and effective cleaning. The brand states on its website its dishwashers have been tested for the equivalent of 20 years of household use (roughly five wash cycles per week). Miele is not the cheapest brand, however, with most models in the $1,600 to $4,000 range.
For an alternative brand, customers say Bosch is one of the most reliable brands and users on Reddit agreed. Service technicians even recommended Bosch as a long-lasting dishwasher brand, as it rarely fails. For a budget option, Frigidaire was suggested as a decent option, averaging $600. And avoiding what might be the worst dishwasher brand, Electrolux, could help you minimize frequent repairs and a disappointing appliance you can't rely on. When in the market for a dishwasher, you should also opt for a reliable, well-tested brand, instead of just selecting the appliance for its fancy features (a common mistake that could shorten the life of your appliance).
Habits to extend the lifespan of your dishwasher
No dishwasher is intended to last forever, but a few maintenance habits can help you get the most out of your appliance, regardless of brand. Food particles trapped in the filter can reduce cleaning performance — so if you see dirty dishes after a cycle, check the filter. You can pull it out (along with any food particles) and clean it with hot water and soap.
Additionally, if you live somewhere with hard water, buildup can shorten a dishwasher's lifespan by causing mineral deposits to accumulate on internal components. If you notice a fine, chalk-like film on glassware, it's time to do a cleaning cycle with a dishwasher cleaner. Plan on cleaning your dishwasher roughly once a month, if you use it regularly, to maximize its lifespan.
Staying on top of good dishwasher habits and small issues can help prevent expensive repairs later. According to Bringer Appliance Repair, dishwasher repairs can cost anywhere from $50 to $600. After your appliance has reached the 10-year mark, or the cost to repair it is more than half the cost of a brand-new dishwasher, it's time to buy a new one.