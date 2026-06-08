What's The Average Lifespan Of A Dishwasher?

The dishwasher is one of the hardest working appliances in the kitchen, with the average American household doing almost 100 loads every year. So how many years can it last, taking on that hefty workload? Dishwasher longevity depends on the brand, usage, habits, and maintenance, but according to Consumer Reports, the average dishwasher lasts for around 10 years. Some higher-end models may continue longer than that, while cheaper brands or heavily used appliances may need replacement sooner.

While 10 years may feel long enough to justify an investment in a dishwasher, know that performance will likely decline before the appliance completely fails. At around five years, expect the need for some type of dishwasher repair. Once your dishwasher is getting close to 10 years old, warning signs like dishes coming out dirty, unusual noises, and puddles around the base signal it's getting close to the end of its life. Less obvious signs your dishwasher is fading are when racks and seals show significant wear, your electricity bill is higher, and the wash cycles seem to take longer than normal.