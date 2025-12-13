Shopping For Dishwashers? Customers Say This Is The Most Reliable Brand Of 2025
Good news, everybody: dishwashers use less water than washing dishes by hand. However, the appliance brand you ultimately trust with your dishes can make a major difference. These devices don't come cheap; a basic dishwasher model starts at approximately $300, but fancy, high-tech ones can run you $2,000 or more. As such, consumers are encouraged to make purchases with care, and we've done the legwork to determine which dishwasher brands came out on top this year.
We previously warned you about Electrolux dishwashers, which are in the running for 2025's worst dishwasher brand, due to receiving their share of customer complaints. On the other hand, the Bosch 800 Series 24-inch Top Control Built-in Dishwasher has been featured on many best-of lists in 2025, and generally has excellent ratings and reviews. The appliance is currently rated 4.6 out of 5 stars at Home Depot and AJ Madison, while its current rating at Lowe's is 4.5 out of 5 stars. One satisfied customer dubbed the appliance "totally awesome" and declared it, "the best dishwasher I have ever had ... I don't even have to pre-rinse at all." Another consumer noted, "[I] can't believe how quiet it is, you can barely hear it running!" Along with its practical benefits, one person also had praise for the appliance's appearance, stating, "It looks great too!"
Best features of the Bosch 800 Series
Provided that you're not the type of Gen Z whippersnapper who views dishwashers as a moist storage space and little else, you'll probably appreciate the Bosch 800 Series' many helpful functions. While the $1,499 price tag may give you a bit of sticker shock at first glance, consider all the machine's top-of-the-line features, like a specialized spray arm that helps deep clean dishes with pre-rinsing. You'll also get adjustable racks, which can be moved into nine distinct positions and three heights. Then there's the Energy Star certification, which helps reduce your water usage.
Of course, every silver lining has a cloud. When it comes to the Bosch 800 Series dishwasher, some customers find fault with the device's confounding controls. According to a review posted on Home Depot's website, "The tech controls might take a little getting used to." Another reviewer (per Best Buy) said, "Our biggest complaint would be that the 'running' indicator light turns off at the end of the cycle, and after that there's no lights or anything to tell you whether the stuff inside is clean or dirty." Additionally, you may miss out on some functions if you don't download the Home Connect app. As one frustrated Lowe's customer explained in their review, "The dishwasher wouldn't operate without connecting it to the app ... I don't believe I should have to have a smartphone to run a dishwasher."