Shopping For Dishwashers? Customers Say This Is The Most Reliable Brand Of 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Good news, everybody: dishwashers use less water than washing dishes by hand. However, the appliance brand you ultimately trust with your dishes can make a major difference. These devices don't come cheap; a basic dishwasher model starts at approximately $300, but fancy, high-tech ones can run you $2,000 or more. As such, consumers are encouraged to make purchases with care, and we've done the legwork to determine which dishwasher brands came out on top this year.

We previously warned you about Electrolux dishwashers, which are in the running for 2025's worst dishwasher brand, due to receiving their share of customer complaints. On the other hand, the Bosch 800 Series 24-inch Top Control Built-in Dishwasher has been featured on many best-of lists in 2025, and generally has excellent ratings and reviews. The appliance is currently rated 4.6 out of 5 stars at Home Depot and AJ Madison, while its current rating at Lowe's is 4.5 out of 5 stars. One satisfied customer dubbed the appliance "totally awesome" and declared it, "the best dishwasher I have ever had ... I don't even have to pre-rinse at all." Another consumer noted, "[I] can't believe how quiet it is, you can barely hear it running!" Along with its practical benefits, one person also had praise for the appliance's appearance, stating, "It looks great too!"