A trip down the ice cream aisle at most grocery stores can be exciting for those with a sweet tooth. There are seemingly countless types available in nearly every flavor you can imagine. However, exactly what you'll find inside the carton can vary quite a bit from one variety to another. Those looking to spend their dessert dollars on ice cream made with the highest quality ingredients possible should keep an eye out for Alec's Ice Cream, which goes out of its way to ensure premium quality.

Alec's was founded by Alec Jaffe in 2018, a former college athlete who sought to create an ice cream made with premium ingredients that didn't load up on unhealthy additions or sacrifice flavor for health. Billing itself as "a feel good ice cream", the core upgrade comes in the dairy used by the company to craft its products, known as A2 milk. What you need to know about A2 milk is that it contains only A2 beta-casein without A1 beta-casein, the latter of which can cause stomach upset in some people. Otherwise, A2 remains about the same as ordinary A1 milk, including the nutritional profile and presence of lactose, another troublesome substance for those who can't tolerate it. It's also worth noting A2 milk may be less commonly available and generally sells at a premium, similar to organic milk.