Out Of Tequila? Ditch Your Long Island Iced Tea For Its Florida Sister
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Say what you will about the Long Island iced tea, but it arguably deserves recognition as one of the best summer cocktails of all time. Crisp, citrusy, refreshing, and potent, the LIT is buzzing with five different kinds of alcohol, plus sweet, sour, and fizzy elements to round out its intensity. In case you're out of one of the liquors (namely tequila) when an LIT suits the mood, allow us to suggest the Miami iced tea, a fruity spin on the original.
The Miami iced tea contains a mix of vodka, light rum, gin, triple sec, and peach schnapps, as far as the alcoholic components go. For mixers, it gets sour mix, cranberry juice, and lemon-lime soda. Some recipes nix the triple sec and sour mix, or specifically recommend 7-Up. Like the LIT, it's built in a Collins glass and often stirred instead of shaken. The mixers bring sweet and tart elements to the booze, essential to its sippability.
All the components play their part. Vodka keeps the flavor smooth, while rum and gin add behind-the-scenes complexity without being overwhelming or imbalanced. Miami iced tea pairs well with all kinds of foods. Wash down salty snacks like chips and popcorn, rich mains like burgers and pizza, or pub-style appetizers like wings and nachos. Or, to hammer home its vibe as a tropical cocktail that makes you feel like you're on the beach, pair it with breezy, warm-weather foods you'd have at a resort or pool, like ceviche and coconut shrimp.
How to make a Miami iced tea
Long Island and Miami iced teas are similar with a few key differences. LITs contain equal parts vodka, white rum, silver tequila, gin, and triple sec, plus sour mix (or fresh lemon and simple syrup), and cola to finish. The Miami iteration replaces tequila with peach schnapps, adds cranberry, and trades cola for lemon-lime soda, resulting in a pink cocktail rather than brown. Its profile is fruity and sweet-tart, rather than crisp and citrusy.
Just as a typical LIT doesn't command top-shelf liquor, a Miami iced tea should be made with cheaper spirits. Since the alcohol is combined with sugary mixers, you won't be able to taste the complexities of a higher-end bottle. Mixers, however, are worth investing in. While you can certainly use store-bought sour mix, consider making your own with fresh citrus juices, water, and sugar. For tarter results, use pure cranberry juice instead of cranberry juice cocktail. As for soda, take your pick from choices like Sprite and 7-Up.
It's also easy to turn the LIT into a Miami iced tea. Take a classic Long Island iced tea recipe, which uses fresh lemon juice in place of sour mix, and substitute tequila with peach schnapps in equal parts. Next, add an ounce of cranberry juice. The last substitution is finishing each glass with lemon-lime soda instead of cola. The rest of the recipe stays the same.