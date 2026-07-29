Boil-Then-Grill: The Method For Tender & Juicy Pork Ribs, Explained

There are many ways to cook ribs, most relying on the "low and slow" method in which delicate heat is applied over a long period of time to yield ultra-tender meat. There are also many time-saving methods out there, like seeking out high-quality, pre-sauced ribs from the grocery store. Alternatively, one cooking method that speeds up the process softens and partially cooks the ribs in a pot of simmering liquid before they go onto a hot grill. There, they pick up the smoke and char of the direct heat, along with the flavors of any desired seasonings and sauces.

This boil-then-grill method yields a juicy, tender rack of ribs because the partial cook breaks down collagen, the connective tissue between muscle fibers. This tissue, found in high quantities in pork ribs, tethers these fibers to one another and to the animal's skeleton, but it makes the meat difficult to chew.

Simmering speeds up the softening process — an important consideration because, as the name implies, the "low and slow" method requires ample time. Our recipe for easy, delicious baby back ribs, for example, takes over three hours in the oven at 275 degrees Fahrenheit, whereas boiled ribs only need about one to two hours of simmering before they reach the grill.