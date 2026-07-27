The Tasty Condiments That Originally Came With McDonald's Egg McMuffin

Given that McDonald's buys about 2 billion eggs per year in the U.S. (according to a 2019 press release), it seems the decision to stop serving the Egg McMuffin with the option of either honey or jam did nothing to curb its popularity. At the same time, some people still desire the original savory-sweet combination from 1972.

On Reddit, for example, one user shared a photo of strawberry jam spread over the inside of what appears to be a Sausage & Egg McMuffin. "Am I the only one who does this?" they asked. "It just doesn't hit the same without the strawberry." Most commenters endorsed the practice, with some praising a grape jelly pairing instead and others writing that they hope to try this McDonald's Egg McMuffin ordering tip for themselves.

Thankfully, many McDonald's locations still offer honey, strawberry jam, and grape jam alongside various other condiments, though the chain might charge extra for these depending on the store. Fans hoping to keep their food budgets in check can make their own breakfast sandwiches, like this five-ingredient McDonald's Sausage & Egg McMuffin copycat that you can pair with our Instant Pot homemade strawberry jam.