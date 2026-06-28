4 Ordering Tips To Get The Best McDonald's Egg McMuffin

Debuting in the early 70s, the Egg McMuffin was the first breakfast item offered at McDonald's. Conceived by California franchisee Herb Peterson, the sandwich was originally intended to mimic eggs benedict. When Peterson couldn't get the pre-packaged hollandaise sauce right, the Egg McMuffin evolved into the configuration we know and crave today: toasted English muffin, egg round, Canadian bacon, and American cheese. Far be it from us to argue with a fast food authority like the Golden Arches, but we have a few tips and tricks that will make this iconic breakfast sandwich even tastier.

Ingredient swaps, sauces, and additional toppings can enhance the flavor and heartiness of your meal. Some of these upgrades (grape jelly paired with savory food?) might seem a little left field, but you may be pleasantly surprised by the appetizing outcome. There's something to remember about ordering hacks and secret menu items: not every fast-food restaurant is able or willing to honor special requests. It's worth trying your luck, as many McDonald's franchises gladly customize orders. However, don't take it too hard if your request is denied.