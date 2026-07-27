This Is One Of The Best Ways To Upgrade Canned Cinnamon Rolls

It's hard to beat a tray of freshly baked cinnamon rolls for breakfast. They're warming, nicely spiced, and sweet. Very sweet. Which is why they're made better with something savory on the side. Fluffy scrambled eggs, savory sausage links, or, perhaps best of all, some crunchy bacon. But how about, instead of eating it all separately, you combine a couple of ingredients to create one of the best breakfasts recipes you wish you knew sooner: cinnamon roll bacon twists.

The breakfast was posted on Facebook, and all you need is a pack of bacon and canned cinnamon rolls. The creator used Pillsbury's rolls, which are super easy to find and come with a pre-made frosting, or you can make your own cinnamon roll icing. As for the bacon, regular-cut is best because thick-cut will not get the same crunch.

Start by slicing the canned cinnamon roll dough into strips. Then take a strip of dough and wrap it around the bacon to create a twist design. Don't cover the bacon entirely — make it look like a candy cane of bacon and dough. If you'd like, you can top the twists with brown or cinnamon sugar. Pop them in a 375-degree Fahrenheit oven for 25 minutes or until they're clearly cooked and the bacon looks crisp. For best results, flip them once during cooking. Alternatively, cook the twists on a grill or smoker for a charred flavor. Finish with an icing drizzle (or dip them, if you'd prefer).