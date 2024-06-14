14 Expert-Approved Tips For Upgrading Canned Cinnamon Rolls

Did you know you can use heavy cream to upgrade canned cinnamon rolls? "This trick has been around for years, but it has recently seen a surge in popularity due to TikTok," Jonathan Metcalf remarks. While there are many cooking tips and so-called hacks on TikTok that aren't worth your time, he says this one "absolutely works and makes delicious, ooey-gooey cinnamon rolls."

Grace Vallo also rates this tip. "As they bake, they absorb the cream, resulting in a more custard-like texture at the bottom, adding extra moisture and richness," she says. And, rounding out our trio of experts, Gocha Hawkins adds that it "helps to keep the cinnamon rolls moist and fluffy." She notes that the cream steams the dough, which keeps it from drying out.

When you cook them this way, the resulting cinnamon rolls are significantly larger and puffier than those baked exactly the same way, but without the cream. It's so simple, but once you try it, you'll never go back to making cinnamon rolls the way that's directed on the packet. "I have been doing this for years, and it truly elevates them," says Metcalf. He likes to take things even further by mixing the cream with cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla paste. He pours a third of the mixture into the bottom of the pan, then adds the rolls and pours the rest of it over the tops, covering each one well.