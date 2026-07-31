This Popular Trader Joe's Seasoning Is Key For Better Salmon
When you see a product on Trader Joe's shelves called "Everything but the Bagel sesame seasoning blend," you probably think of making a delicious bagel. However, considering the blend is just a mix of poppy seeds, black and white sesame seeds, flaky sea salt, and dried garlic and onion (tasty, yes, but very simple), it's actually a pretty versatile seasoning, great for baked potatoes, toast, veggies, and even seafood. For example, with this savory blend, you can turn basic salmon into a delicious and easy weeknight dinner.
There are plenty of unusual things you could (and arguably should) be putting on salmon – check out our list for more ideas. Yet, Everything but the Bagel seasoning might just take the cake. The blend gives salmon a crunchy crust. Sesame and poppy seeds provide a slightly sweet nuttiness, while dried garlic and onion offer a touch of brightness and savory taste. Meanwhile, the sea salt flakes enhance all other flavors, including that of the fish itself, as well as any ingredients within a marinade (if you choose to use one).
You can easily incorporate this seasoning into salmon recipes you already have. If you don't have one on hand, try adding it to spicy baked salmon, Instant Pot steamed salmon, or baked salmon sushi.
Uses for Everything but the Bagel seasoning — and how to make it yourself
If you're still unsure about using Everything but the Bagel seasoning on your salmon, take it from adoring fans. Reddit users love it on just about anything, from cheese, ramen, and pizza to eggs, avocado, and popcorn — plus, of course, salmon. "So good!" exclaimed one fan, and as one Instagram user said, "It literally goes with everything."
It's also possible to make this mix at home. One Redditor made a bulk batch mimicking Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel seasoning by using two parts each of dried minced garlic, black sesame seeds, and white sesame seeds, to one part of both dried minced onion and flaked sea salt, and slightly less than one part poppy seeds. If you're willing to do a little experiment, you can make this to your own liking and save yourself a few trips to the store.