This Popular Trader Joe's Seasoning Is Key For Better Salmon

When you see a product on Trader Joe's shelves called "Everything but the Bagel sesame seasoning blend," you probably think of making a delicious bagel. However, considering the blend is just a mix of poppy seeds, black and white sesame seeds, flaky sea salt, and dried garlic and onion (tasty, yes, but very simple), it's actually a pretty versatile seasoning, great for baked potatoes, toast, veggies, and even seafood. For example, with this savory blend, you can turn basic salmon into a delicious and easy weeknight dinner.

There are plenty of unusual things you could (and arguably should) be putting on salmon – check out our list for more ideas. Yet, Everything but the Bagel seasoning might just take the cake. The blend gives salmon a crunchy crust. Sesame and poppy seeds provide a slightly sweet nuttiness, while dried garlic and onion offer a touch of brightness and savory taste. Meanwhile, the sea salt flakes enhance all other flavors, including that of the fish itself, as well as any ingredients within a marinade (if you choose to use one).

You can easily incorporate this seasoning into salmon recipes you already have. If you don't have one on hand, try adding it to spicy baked salmon, Instant Pot steamed salmon, or baked salmon sushi.