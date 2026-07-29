4 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Wendy's Frosty
Wendy's Classic Chocolate Frosty is just about perfect on its own, but certain ordering hacks take this legendary dessert to the next level. A Frosty is surprisingly adaptable, so most of our tips involve pairing it with other items. Lots of people get their kicks by dipping fries into their Frosty, but the dessert also mixes well with fountain drinks and coffee (hot or cold brew). We also stumbled upon a method for creating a fun combo Frosty, as well as a hack for getting more out of Wendy's bakery section.
In the realm of fast-food desserts, Wendy's Frosty is iconic. A staple of the restaurant since the very first location opened, the creamy confection was modeled after a type of ice cream sold at an Ohio racetrack in the '60s. The Frosty was developed at the behest of restaurant founder Dave Thomas, who wanted a signature dessert that struck a balance between standard milkshakes and soft serve ice cream. Along with chocolate and vanilla, Wendy's also features a rotating selection of limited-time Frosty flavors with add-ins like flavored syrups, candy, and cookies.
Combine chocolate and vanilla Frosty flavors
Wendy's vanilla Frosty occasionally vanishes from menus to make way for other flavors, but the variety is more or less a permanent fixture at the restaurant these days. If choosing between chocolate and vanilla is like choosing a favorite child (or cat), we have a hack that lets you enjoy both flavors at once. According to John Li, former global VP of culinary innovation at Wendy's, "just ask for a half and half" to have your Frosty cup runneth over (not literally) with vanilla and chocolate (as reported by All Recipes). He added that the hack also works with special flavors. We haven't personally tested this hack, but it seems pretty straightforward. Because each Frosty originates from a special Frosty machine, staff can easily prepare a half-and-half without much extra effort.
The vanilla Frosty arrived at Wendy's in 2006 and has won over quite a few customers since its debut. However, the flavor remains contentious among fast food fans. In a Reddit thread discussing which Frosty flavor is superior, a poster declared, "In my opinion the chocolate is absolute rubbish compared to the vanilla." To that passionate claim, a commenter countered, "Vanilla Frosties are pure degeneracy," while another opined, "Jeez, you militant chocolate lovers are coming off as arrogant and hateful."
Transform this Frosty dessert into an affogato
Quick, what does Wendy's have in common with a fancy Italian coffee shop? Patrons of both establishments can enjoy an affogato, or a cup of gelato topped with a shot of espresso. While you won't get far ordering this dessert by name at Wendy's, you can easily replicate it with a small vanilla or chocolate Frosty and a cup of coffee. It's also about as simple a hack as you could ask for: de-lid the Frosty, pour in some hot coffee, and watch the magic happen.
As for which flavor works best for this hacked dessert, the quintessential affogato combo is vanilla gelato with espresso. On the other hand, coffee and chocolate are similar in their flavor profiles, so a chocolate Frosty would also make for a tasty pairing. The true appeal of an affogato is the delicious blending of flavors as the creamy dessert melts down. However, we could also see the Wendy's affogato hack working with a cold brew. A word of warning: We don't necessarily recommend making an affogato out of the more complex Frosty varieties, as the different ingredients could lead to a clash of flavors.
Pair with soda to make a Frosty float
The invention of ice cream floats falls into the happy-accidents category. In the late 19th century, Philly soda shop owner Robert Green had to think fast when he lacked an essential ingredient for his cream soda (remember that old-timey recipes featured cream or egg whites). When Green substituted ice cream, he created a legendary dessert that's the basis for our next Wendy's hack: the Frosty Float. Simply order a chocolate or vanilla Frosty and pair it with the soda of your choosing. Wendy's offers tons of options with its fountain drinks, but we think Barq's Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, and Coca-Cola are among the top choices.
As described in our list of interesting facts you might not know about the chain's famous dessert, this hack is based on a real menu item introduced to U.S. Wendy's locations in 2007. Frosty Floats floated away from menus over time, but Wendy's didn't officially announce their discontinuation until 2016. While Americans make do with a hacked version of the former dessert, Frosty Floats remain an option elsewhere, including at New Zealand Wendy's locations.
Add a bakery treat for the ultimate indulgence
In our 2025 ranking of Wendy's desserts from worst to first, the top four selections included cookies (the restaurant currently offers chocolate chunk and sugar cookie varieties), the Classic Chocolate Frosty (naturally), and the Cinnabon Pull-Apart, which landed in first place. No harm in indulging in these desserts one at a time, but combining them can create a whole new sensation where flavors and textures are concerned.
Wendy's cookies are perfect for dunking into your creamy dessert, but that's not the only way to pair them with a Frosty. You can crumble up the cookies to mix into a Frosty, or keep them intact to make a DIY cookie sandwich with a Frosty interior. As for the Cinnabon Pull-Apart, which is served warm, combining this treat with the creamy, icy dessert will result in a great contrast between the temperatures, similar to adding a scoop of ice cream to a piece of pie fresh out of the oven.