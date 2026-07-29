4 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Wendy's Frosty

Wendy's Classic Chocolate Frosty is just about perfect on its own, but certain ordering hacks take this legendary dessert to the next level. A Frosty is surprisingly adaptable, so most of our tips involve pairing it with other items. Lots of people get their kicks by dipping fries into their Frosty, but the dessert also mixes well with fountain drinks and coffee (hot or cold brew). We also stumbled upon a method for creating a fun combo Frosty, as well as a hack for getting more out of Wendy's bakery section.

In the realm of fast-food desserts, Wendy's Frosty is iconic. A staple of the restaurant since the very first location opened, the creamy confection was modeled after a type of ice cream sold at an Ohio racetrack in the '60s. The Frosty was developed at the behest of restaurant founder Dave Thomas, who wanted a signature dessert that struck a balance between standard milkshakes and soft serve ice cream. Along with chocolate and vanilla, Wendy's also features a rotating selection of limited-time Frosty flavors with add-ins like flavored syrups, candy, and cookies.