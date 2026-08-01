Customers Say You Should Skip This Culver's Side

Culver's is best known for ButterBurgers, but the fast-growing chain has a surprisingly broad menu beyond this headline entree. Among its offerings are plentiful sides, including crinkle-cut fries and its signature fried cheese curds, a tribute to the chain's Wisconsin roots. It's nice to have options, but not every side is worth pairing with your burger, chicken sandwich, or other main course. According to customer reviews online, Culver's mashed potatoes are worth skipping.

Some of the most critical comments are found on Reddit, with one post declaring Culver's mashed potatoes "the worst menu item." Others agreed, leveling harsh reviews like, "supposedly the mashed potatoes aren't instant potatoes, but they taste like instant potatoes to me." In a separate Reddit thread, one diner complained about lukewarm mashed potatoes while others claimed their potatoes were "lava" temperatures or hot on the outside but still cold inside. These weren't even the most colorful Reddit comments about the lackluster side, which included, "They taste the way an antique store smells," and "My baby wouldn't even touch them."

Culver's employees don't love the mashed potatoes, either. A Reddit user who identified themselves as an assistant manager admitted the mashed potatoes were "pretty bland," adding, "they're only so bad because they're barely more than straight up mashed potato." The comment also suggested that diners toss on a few tabs of butter and plenty of salt and pepper to improve the taste.