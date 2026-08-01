Customers Say You Should Skip This Culver's Side
Culver's is best known for ButterBurgers, but the fast-growing chain has a surprisingly broad menu beyond this headline entree. Among its offerings are plentiful sides, including crinkle-cut fries and its signature fried cheese curds, a tribute to the chain's Wisconsin roots. It's nice to have options, but not every side is worth pairing with your burger, chicken sandwich, or other main course. According to customer reviews online, Culver's mashed potatoes are worth skipping.
Some of the most critical comments are found on Reddit, with one post declaring Culver's mashed potatoes "the worst menu item." Others agreed, leveling harsh reviews like, "supposedly the mashed potatoes aren't instant potatoes, but they taste like instant potatoes to me." In a separate Reddit thread, one diner complained about lukewarm mashed potatoes while others claimed their potatoes were "lava" temperatures or hot on the outside but still cold inside. These weren't even the most colorful Reddit comments about the lackluster side, which included, "They taste the way an antique store smells," and "My baby wouldn't even touch them."
Culver's employees don't love the mashed potatoes, either. A Reddit user who identified themselves as an assistant manager admitted the mashed potatoes were "pretty bland," adding, "they're only so bad because they're barely more than straight up mashed potato." The comment also suggested that diners toss on a few tabs of butter and plenty of salt and pepper to improve the taste.
Some customers defend Culver's mashed potatoes, but better choices abound
Although Culver's mashed potatoes face some of the most pointed criticism, they still have some fans. One Reddit user expressed surprise at the poor reviews, arguing, "Mashed potatoes are the best thing there. Are you kidding me? Nobody else sells mashed potatoes." This isn't entirely true, as our ranking of fast food mashed potatoes shows, but they're certainly less common than fries and other frequently ordered sides. One customer hedged a response, calling the potatoes themselves "decent," but declaring that the accompanying gravy was "weird-tasting and left an aftertaste."
What makes Culver's mashed potatoes even more uninspiring is the presence of so many better-quality options. Many sides scored higher in a worst to best ranking of popular Culver's menu items, such as second-place cheese curds, fourth-place onion rings, and even chicken noodle soup, which scored a surprising eighth overall. (Mashed potatoes placed 18th.)
If you're searching for something new to try on your next trip to Culver's, listen to your fellow customers. Skip the bland flavor, instant-potato texture, inconsistent temperature, and disappointing gravy that seem to define Culver's mashed potatoes, and pick a better-rated side.