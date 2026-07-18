This Culver's Side Doesn't Have The Best Reputation With Employees

Not to be conspiracy-minded, but Culver's might be hip to its employees' distaste for the chain's mashed potatoes. On its website, the restaurant has recommended pairing its pulverized spuds with cheese sauce, which makes us think the side dish is never living down the bland accusations.

If you'd rather eat your mashed potatoes with more traditional fixings, the Culver's assistant manager from Reddit wrote, "[The mashed potatoes are] pretty good if you add a few tabs of butter and [plenty] of salt and pepper." To help you find the tastiest fare on your next visit, here's our ranking of popular Culver's items from worst to best.

Given that Culver's sells some way better sides, you may want to look elsewhere for your fast food mashed potato fix. Popeyes pairs a spicy Cajun gravy with its mashed potatoes, and according to a commenter on Reddit, "The mashed potatoes and gravy are [fire emoji]." And while we don't vouch for the quality of KFC's chicken, the restaurant's mashed potatoes and gravy remain a solid choice. As one person declared on Reddit, "The one thing I have always loved about KFC is the mashed potatoes."