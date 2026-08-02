How The Cheesecake Factory Handles Leftover Food

With a massive menu of more than 250 items, eye-opening portions, and over 30 flavors of cheesecake, The Cheesecake Factory prepares an incredible amount of food every day. That scale might prompt the question: What happens to leftover restaurant food that doesn't get sold by closing time? The restaurant chain developed programs and systems to rescue excess food, reduce waste, and redirect meals to those in need.

The Cheesecake Factory has consistently increased the amount of food it donates year after year. In a 2024 progress report, it noted donating 213 tons of food in 2017, and in 2024, this amount increased to 378 tons. This food gets donated to Feeding America food banks, while its Nourish Program uses Copia, a food rescue platform that matches surplus food with local nonprofits immediately and as needed. In this same time period, the chain also expanded its efforts to keep organic waste out of the landfill, increasing the amount from 1,741 metric tons in 2017 to 3,175 metric tons by 2024.

Leftover food in restaurants can come from ingredients that go bad, food not prepared correctly or sent back, prepared items and desserts never ordered, and scraps left on customer plates. To combat this, The Cheesecake Factory reported it uses inventory management for ingredients and employs food preparation techniques to minimize waste. A multi-faceted approach to reducing leftover food is key at The Cheesecake Factory because of the complexity of its menu, where all of its dishes are made fresh in-house.