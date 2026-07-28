12 '70s Appetizers That Were Staples At Dinner Parties

The 1970s can certainly be considered America's golden age of home entertaining. Dinner parties, cocktail hours, and backyard parties were an important part of the social lives of many — and of course, food played a central role at these gatherings.

While the entrée may be the centerpiece of the dinner party, the appetizers were the real stars of the show in the 1970s. They weren't just made as pre-meal snacks, either — they were an important component of entertaining that impressed guests, and satisfied their hunger at the same time.

Convenience, taste, and appearance all mattered when a dish rose to the top of a host's must-make list. Several recipes gained extreme popularity, and made regular appearances on buffet tables throughout the decade. Though some of these appetizers have since faded into obscurity, others have remained mainstays. Some of them have even made a comeback, like other pop culture items from this era of grooviness. Maybe you'll recognize some of these appetizers that were staples at 1970s parties.