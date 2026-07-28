Why McDonald's Pioneer Ray Kroc Almost Rejected The Egg McMuffin

In a world of burgers and chicken nuggets, some fast food menu items actually changed the fast food game. Take Popeye's chicken sandwich, which started a feud between several chains in 2019 or Burger King's Impossible Whopper that signaled a pivot toward plant-based dining. But McDonald's egg McMuffin was arguably the pioneer of breakfast sandwich culture. You'd never guess that brand mastermind Ray Kroc almost kept it off the menu.

The egg McMuffin — a toasted, buttered English muffin with fresh egg, Canadian bacon, and American cheese — was initially a portable alternative to eggs Benedict. Herb Peterson, a Santa Barbara McDonald's owner and the sammy's inventor, substituted cheese for hollandaise to maintain richness without additional mess and then added bacon. It was initially tested as an open-faced sandwich with honey and jam but was released nationwide in 1975 as the McMuffin we now know.

Before the rollout, it needed Kroc's approval. Peterson kept details to a minimum until Kroc saw his invention. He was initially turned off by its unconventional appearance and concept, as breakfast sandwiches were rarer then (and it wasn't exactly Benedict-like). "It consisted of an egg that had been formed in a Teflon circle, with the yolk broken, and was dressed with a slice of cheese and a slice of grilled Canadian bacon. This was served open-faced on a toasted and buttered English muffin. I boggled a bit at the presentation. But then I tasted it, and I was sold," Kroc wrote in his book, "Grinding It Out: The Making of McDonald's."