Why Is Coffee In Italy Often So Cheap?

Coffee has been America's favorite breakfast drink for a long time, but it's been an Italian tradition much longer — ever since Pope Clement VIII endorsed the beverage in the 1600s. Italy is the birthplace of espresso, designed to provide customers with strong coffee quickly.

Italians are so proud of the tradition, in fact, that they've applied on multiple occasions for a special status on UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The price point is important, since the average Italian drinks up to two cups of coffee at a bar or cafe per day and another two at home, according to research from the Milan Chamber of Commerce and the International Coffee Organization (per Special Coffee Italy). But costs are starting to inch up.

Because Italians prefer a dark brew, roasters and baristas have cut costs in the past by changing their Arabica and Robusta blends, and with both becoming more expensive over time, they've added in some less-expensive green coffee. But Italian coffee shop proprietors may not be able to stave off price hikes much longer, according to University of Hertfordshire professor Jonathan Morris, author of "Coffee: a Global History." As Morris told Coffee Intelligence in 2024, "The skill of Italian bar roasters has always lain in being creative with their blends to hold down price but that's simply not possible in these circumstances."