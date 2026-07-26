Customers Are Calling This Dairy Queen Treat One Of The Best Fast Food Desserts Of 2026

With every new year comes a new batch of tasty treats. Some of the best fast food desserts of 2026 include a "Minions & Monsters" inspired banana Frosty at Wendy's and a chocolate and marshmallow s'mores shake from Shake Shack that takes us right back to sleep-away camp. For Dairy Queen fans, one of the year's sweetest bounties arrived in the lead-up to summer. It's creamy, cold, and overflowing with spongy dessert bites and bright fruit. We're talking about the Strawberry Angel Food Cake Blizzard Treat.

The latest addition to Dairy Queen's iconic lineup of Blizzards, the Strawberry Angel Food Cake was first made available at DQ locations on March 30 as a part of the chain's "Countdown to Summer" collection. The frozen creation features angel food cake pieces and real strawberries, blended in signature Blizzard fashion with the chain's soft serve. A swirl of whipped topping provides a fluffy finish.

Whether you're a fan of angel food cake, strawberries, or both, you'll be happy to learn that a slew of Dairy Queen customers have confirmed that this Blizzard is delicious. "I just had this and it's genuinely incredible," wrote one reviewer on Reddit. They added that it looked just like the pictures, and surpassed their expectations in terms of flavor. On Facebook, another DQ customer said that the cake bits were spongy and not frozen, so they mixed in well with the soft serve.