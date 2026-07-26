Customers Are Calling This Dairy Queen Treat One Of The Best Fast Food Desserts Of 2026
With every new year comes a new batch of tasty treats. Some of the best fast food desserts of 2026 include a "Minions & Monsters" inspired banana Frosty at Wendy's and a chocolate and marshmallow s'mores shake from Shake Shack that takes us right back to sleep-away camp. For Dairy Queen fans, one of the year's sweetest bounties arrived in the lead-up to summer. It's creamy, cold, and overflowing with spongy dessert bites and bright fruit. We're talking about the Strawberry Angel Food Cake Blizzard Treat.
The latest addition to Dairy Queen's iconic lineup of Blizzards, the Strawberry Angel Food Cake was first made available at DQ locations on March 30 as a part of the chain's "Countdown to Summer" collection. The frozen creation features angel food cake pieces and real strawberries, blended in signature Blizzard fashion with the chain's soft serve. A swirl of whipped topping provides a fluffy finish.
Whether you're a fan of angel food cake, strawberries, or both, you'll be happy to learn that a slew of Dairy Queen customers have confirmed that this Blizzard is delicious. "I just had this and it's genuinely incredible," wrote one reviewer on Reddit. They added that it looked just like the pictures, and surpassed their expectations in terms of flavor. On Facebook, another DQ customer said that the cake bits were spongy and not frozen, so they mixed in well with the soft serve.
Dairy Queen puts a unique spin on strawberry angel food cake
Dairy Queen's Blizzards have been a staple at the chain for more than 40 years. They're renowned for their thickness, which famously allows the treats to stay put, even when they're flipped upside down. Angel food cake, on the other hand, is beloved for how light and airy it is. Needless to say, combining the two desserts creates a contrast that plenty of DQ diners have deemed crave-worthy. But not everyone is loving the cake component.
Facebook food reviewer Your Snack Dealer shared that while they enjoyed the strawberries and whipped topping in the Blizzard, "the angel food cake ... reminded [me] a little bit more of pound cake than angel food. It wasn't bad, but for me, it was a texture issue." In response, a commenter noted that because angel food cake is so light, Dairy Queen may have had to create a heartier cake to survive the Blizzard blend. It's a plausible hypothesis, and one worth noting if you happen to be an angel food purist.
Folks interested in trying this limited-time seasonal dessert can grab it in mini, small, medium, and large sizes while it's still around. Just keep in mind that it might taste quite sweet. A large order of the frozen treat comes packed with 124 grams of sugar (yet another possible reason it is so well-liked).