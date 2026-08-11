Cooking A Better Brisket Starts The Night Before

When someone says something "doesn't happen overnight", it's a suggestion that the matter in question might be worthwhile, but won't come quickly. As it turns out, the secret to top-tier brisket does, quite literally, happen overnight. According to barbecue pros, the most tender, delectable, flavorful briskets are the result of salting and seasoning the meat the night before cooking, leaving plenty of time for these elements to work their magic.

This advance preparation is a key element of how to cook brisket, which can present a learning curve for inexperienced cooks. Among the proponents of night-before seasoning is Mica Talmor, former chef and owner of Pomella in Oakland, California. "Salting the meat overnight helps both with flavor and moisture," she told Mashed. This is achieved through reverse osmosis, the scientific process in which the salty dry-brine spice mixture first draws water out of the beef, where it mixes with seasonings on its surface before being reabsorbed.

Once the salt reabsorbs, it carries flavor deeper into the meat to ensure the brisket stays juicier inside during cooking. It also removes moisture from the outermost layers to achieve the delicious crust, known as bark. On a chemical level, salt breaks down the brisket's tougher proteins and tissues. By giving this process a night to play out, barbecue chefs earn a bit of hands-free tenderizing — a crucial boost with sometimes-tough cuts like brisket.