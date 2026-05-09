Turn Up Taco Night With These Spicy Braised Brisket Tacos

There are quite a few unexpected ingredients that can spice up taco night, and moreover, there are plenty of ways to transform familiar taco ingredients into something elevated and surprisingly delicious. This spicy braised brisket taco recipe takes an elevated approach by taking a staple taco protein, beef, and upgrading it from traditional ground beef to braised brisket. Toppings like salsa verde, pickled red onions, sliced radishes, avocado, and cilantro add a wonderfully fresh flair, providing that bright contrast against the savory, rich, and tender brisket.

If taco night happens to be a staple in your weekly dinner rotation, recipe developer Julianne De Witt assures us that this recipe is one to add to the repertoire. "These braised brisket tacos feature beef brisket slowly braised in beef stock with warm spices until fall-apart tender and richly flavored," she says. Although braising is a cooking technique that takes time — all told, you'll need about 3 hours and 30 minutes to bring this recipe to life — most of that is just waiting for the brisket to cook. Ultimately, it's well worth the time and effort, as the ultra-tender result will please both party guests and your family members alike. As De Witt adds, "These tacos are fantastic on their own or with Mexican rice, refried beans, or a corn salad on the side (margaritas optional). Multiply the recipe to feed a crowd. For parties, I like to keep the cooked and shredded brisket with the braising liquid warm in a crock pot and have my guests add their own toppings to their tacos."