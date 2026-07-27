Sam's Club Customers Are Calling These Cupcakes One Of The Best Bakery Items Of 2026
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When you look at how many grocery chain bakeries rank from worst to best, Sam's Club's is pretty middle of the road. Even though some items might be nothing special, shoppers can sniff out some pretty sweet gems. The best new Sam's Club bakery items of 2026 include flaky chocolate croissants and a mixed berry crumble pie packed with tart summer fruits, but if you're a fan of cupcakes, or have a large party on the books, Member's Mark blooming flowers cupcakes are the top-rated treat you won't want to miss. Each pack features 30 cupcakes for $16.67, pricing them at just about 56 cents each. Half of the cakes are white, half are chocolate, and all of them are finished with a generous spread of white and pastel frosting in a floral design. As Sam's Club customers confirm, they taste as good as they look.
The blooming flowers cupcake selection looks like an edible garden for your taste buds to frolic through, making the pack an on-theme dessert companion to picnics, backyard parties, or a summertime birthday soiree. As one 5-star reviewer wrote on the Sam's Club website, "Beautiful cupcakes and tasted amazing!" An earlier version of the cupcakes released in the spring boasted a butterfly design that customers swooned over on social media platforms like TikTok. Commenters agreed that they were both delicious and "so cute!"
Sam's Club takes its cupcake baking seriously
We're not too surprised by the positive response for Sam's Club's pretty floral cupcakes, given the warehouse store's reputation for making delicious ones. In a Reddit post from 2023, one user declared Sam's Club cupcakes as their "favorite cupcakes of ALL TIME!" adding, "I always ask for them for any special occasion. My whole family loves them." Another Redditor said of the chain's cupcakes, "These are moist, and the texture is really nice. They taste fresh, not homemade, but I've bought them for parties and never have leftovers." According to Sam's Club, all Member's Mark bakery cupcakes are prepared in store by expert bakers, "utilizing the finest ingredients and adhering to the highest standards of creation."
While Sam's Club offers a selection of pre-decorated cupcakes, including the latest blooming flowers pack, members can also pre-order fully customized 30-packs of them from the bakery. The store allows customers to pick the flavor of the cakes (white, chocolate, or half and half), choose two colors of buttercreme (or white whipped frosting), and add additional toppings, such as sprinkles, quins, powdered sugar, and edible glitter.
Between the skilled craftsmanship, reasonable price point, and, most importantly, tasty results, it's no wonder that many shoppers find Sam's Club's cupcakes a great alternative to homemade ones, especially for events that require a large volume. You may want to consider grabbing a pack of the floral ones, or keep an eye out for the next seasonal iteration.