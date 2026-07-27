Sam's Club Customers Are Calling These Cupcakes One Of The Best Bakery Items Of 2026

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When you look at how many grocery chain bakeries rank from worst to best, Sam's Club's is pretty middle of the road. Even though some items might be nothing special, shoppers can sniff out some pretty sweet gems. The best new Sam's Club bakery items of 2026 include flaky chocolate croissants and a mixed berry crumble pie packed with tart summer fruits, but if you're a fan of cupcakes, or have a large party on the books, Member's Mark blooming flowers cupcakes are the top-rated treat you won't want to miss. Each pack features 30 cupcakes for $16.67, pricing them at just about 56 cents each. Half of the cakes are white, half are chocolate, and all of them are finished with a generous spread of white and pastel frosting in a floral design. As Sam's Club customers confirm, they taste as good as they look.

The blooming flowers cupcake selection looks like an edible garden for your taste buds to frolic through, making the pack an on-theme dessert companion to picnics, backyard parties, or a summertime birthday soiree. As one 5-star reviewer wrote on the Sam's Club website, "Beautiful cupcakes and tasted amazing!" An earlier version of the cupcakes released in the spring boasted a butterfly design that customers swooned over on social media platforms like TikTok. Commenters agreed that they were both delicious and "so cute!"