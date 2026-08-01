14 Breyers Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked From Worst To Best

Walk into just about any grocery or convenience store that sells ice cream in the U.S., and the odds of finding Breyers ice cream in the freezer are very high. Given that Breyers has been around for roughly 160 years, it's no surprise that it is one of the most recognizable and widely consumed ice cream brands in the country. Founded in Philadelphia by William A. Breyer and his hand-cranked ice cream machine in 1866, Breyers is now part of the Magnum Ice Cream Company — the largest ice cream company in the world — which owns several other popular brands, including Ben & Jerry's, Talenti, and Klondike.

There are dozens of flavors in the Breyers lineup, as well as special collaborations and non-dairy, lactose-free, gluten-free, low sugar, and no sugar added options. With so much variety, we chose to focus on some of the most popular ice cream flavors — many of which are from the Classics collection — for the most consistent taste of what the ice cream brand has to offer. For more information on how we chose and tasted each frozen dessert, please see the methodology section at the end of this review. From worst to best, here's how 14 Breyers ice cream flavors ranked.