Alton Brown Recommends This 1979 Cookbook For Every Kitchen

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Few "foodies" are unfamiliar with Alton Brown, a steady presence in food media since his TV show "Good Eats" debuted in the late '90s. He is known for his curious mind in the kitchen, looking at recipes and techniques through scientific and historical lenses. He's also the author of many books on food and cooking, which cements his status as an authority on the subject. But what cookbook does this affably opinionated author and "cookbook connoisseur" return to time and time again for his own day-to-day cooking?

The "Joy of Cooking" is possibly the best-known and most iconic American cookbook of all time. Originally self-published by Irma Rombauer in 1931, it has remained in print in one way or another since its first commercial printing in 1936. With thousands of recipes spanning courses and cuisines, and lovingly illustrated by Rombauer's daughter Marion Rombauer Becker, it includes instructions and tips for cooking almost anything you can think of, no matter the appetite or altitude. No, really, it even gives suggestions on how to calculate cooking and baking times based on how high above sea level your location is. The specific edition that Brown holds up in the above video is the 1979 printing of this famous cookbook, probably found in many homes, not only in the U.S., but worldwide.