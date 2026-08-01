The Oversized Egg McMuffin You Can Only Order At McDonald's In Japan

There is a certain joy in waking up early enough to order a fast food breakfast. We are talking specifically, of course, about the breakfast menu at McDonald's, the restaurant that popularized the concept and changed the landscape of fast food breakfast forever. We already know that McDonald's in other countries serves variations on the standard U.S. menu, and this extends to the breakfast offerings (rice with fried chicken at McDonald's first thing in the morning? The Golden Arches in Malaysia served it). In Japan, McDonald's outlets have a breakfast item that may look familiar to U.S. customers, but with a few enhancements. Meet: the Mega Muffin.

The Mega Muffin is a truly hefty breakfast sandwich. It consists of the usual English muffin as buns, with two sausage patties, egg, bacon, and cheese inside. Clocking in at 693 calories, it undoubtedly fills up the bellies of Japanese customers on the go, many of whom are preparing for the long day of work ahead. The Mega Muffin has been available in Japan since 2008, and is worth a try for McDonald's fans keen to sample the local menu on their travels. It is available à la carte for ¥440 (about $2.69), which is a bargain for the 30 grams of protein it provides.