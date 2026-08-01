This Unexpected Pantry Ingredient Gives Ice Cream A Gourmet Upgrade

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There are seemingly endless ways to dress up your bowl of basic ice cream. You could go in the classic ice cream parlor direction of chocolate syrup and chopped nuts, or a unique garnish for the cold treat like olive oil. But for a low-effort topping that feels gourmet, you just need to open the pantry and grab the tahini.

Tahini, a thick paste made from ground white sesame seeds, is best associated with being a key ingredient in hummus and a rich addition to salad dressings. Given those often savory applications, adding it to ice cream is definitely an unexpected way to use tahini. However, this paste has its place in sweets, too. Tahini is the key ingredient in halva, for example. It's also featured in brownies and icings, and as a pie filling. The condiment has a nutty flavor and a slightly bitter edge, which helps to cut through sweetness. Like nut butters, tahini has a rich mouthfeel and is super creamy, but it tends to be thinner than the average peanut butter.

If you add tahini to your ice cream, you're also increasing the nutrients of the dessert. The sesame paste is considered a healthy fat that is high in protein (3 grams of protein per tablespoon), which can help keep you full for longer. Additionally, tahini contains B vitamins, iron, and calcium. If you're wondering where to buy tahini, you can find it in Middle Eastern grocers, health food stores, some regular grocers, or online, like the Organic White Sesame Tahini Paste on Amazon.