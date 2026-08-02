Bosch Dishwasher Lifespan: Is It Built To Last?

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Dishwashers, like other household appliances, have a finite life. Still, when you're choosing one, you want to make sure it'll last as long as possible since it's an expensive purchase (not to mention an inconvenience to install). Although modern appliances generally have shorter life expectancies than their older counterparts, many are still built to last.

Bosch dishwashers are among those, and Bosch is one of the most reliable dishwasher brands on the market. The brand estimates its appliances will last six to 16 years (via its Appliance Buying Guide). But anecdotal reports place some dishwashers' lifespan even longer. One Redditor wrote their Bosch dishwasher still worked well after 18 years and another said their machine of more than 20 years never needed maintenance work. The manufacturer doesn't guarantee performance for that long, though.

Bosch joins brands like Midea and LG with high marks in reliability, meaning its appliances are likely to have a long lifespan (compared to the general dishwasher average of around 10 years). Still, that doesn't mean the appliance is indestructible. A large part of keeping a dishwasher for a long time is maintaining it properly, and even though the equipment inside a Bosch dishwasher is likely to outlast some other brands, there are some basic rules to follow to keep it in good working condition.