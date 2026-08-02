This Smoky Spread Makes Potato Salad Even Better

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There are many delicious pairings in the world of food. There's classic peanut butter and jelly, rice and beans, or even bacon and eggs. A time-honored tradition during grilling season, however, is to make easy side dishes that go with your barbecue. What is a backyard cookout without big bowls of pasta salad, baked beans, or everyone's favorite, potato salad? Potato salad is beloved for many reasons — it's easy and cheap to make, feeds a crowd, and can be prepared in a variety of ways. Every family probably has their own signature recipe, too, which every family will declare is perfect. So how does one improve upon perfection? If we may suggest: Stir some bacon jam into your potato salad.

Bacon jam is a smoky and sweet condiment that encompasses all the best things about bacon's flavor. Often prepared with onions and sugar, it cooks into an almost spreadable consistency, great on crackers or as a layer on burgers. Whether your potato salad recipe utilizes the classic mayonnaise or vinegar, the tang of these flavors will be wonderfully complemented by the smoky sweetness of bacon jam.