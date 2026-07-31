Customers Are Calling This Trader Joe's Frozen Dessert The Sweet And Salty Treat They Needed
With a variety of ice cream sandwiches, pints, and fan-favorite mini cones, Trader Joe's could be an ice cream shop. If you're craving a frozen dessert, TJ's has some of the best and most unique ice cream flavors and products in the grocery store game. One of which is its ice cream mochi. While the mochi comes in many popular ice cream flavors, one flavor in particular is sure to satisfy a desire for something sweet and salty: salted caramel.
Priced at $4.99, the salted caramel mochi comes with six balls of smooth ice cream wrapped in a chewy dough (made from rice, meaning it's gluten-free). The dough itself, according to one customer on YouTube, also tastes like caramel, making the treat full of this flavor inside and out. "There's just a lot of caramel going on, but it's not overwhelming. It's actually really, really good," they said.
It's a hit with many taste-testers. On Reddit, a user wrote, "They're perfect. Just the right balance of ice cream and mochi, and they taste like butterscotch. Amazing!" Another Redditor said, "These taste like [the] ice cream version of Bull's Eye candy," while one customer added, "The ice cream is so good ... These are a winner." Trader Joe's recommends letting them sit out for a couple of minutes after removing them from the freezer for maximum enjoyment.
Other mochi options besides Trader Joe's salted caramel
Salted caramel is just the latest addition to Trader Joe's lineup of mochi products. The store also carries strawberry, mango, blood orange, ube, and black sesame versions. They're a favorite in the Trader Joe's frozen aisle, as a Redditor noted, "Trader Joe's mochi ice cream is elite. They're fluffy and the perfect amount of sweet." The ube flavor is particularly loved, with another Redditor exclaiming, "Ube mochi is my favorite time of the year!!!" But the blood orange flavor also has its own loyal fanbase, as one Redditor said, "It's so good. Perfect texture. Creamy, but so tangy. Yummm."
While the caramel-heavy ice cream mochi delighted many, a few were left unimpressed by its texture. One reviewer wrote, "Really great flavor but the mochi is very thin and very sticky." Meanwhile, a YouTuber wrote in a comment, "Did not like those at all. Very mushy exterior."
If Trader Joe's texture isn't for you, other grocery stores also carry variations of mochi ice cream. My/Mochi is one popular brand, offering strawberry and mango, as well as cookie dough and cotton candy, to name a few options. Another is Bubbies, which has other standout flavors, such as cookies and cream as well as pistachio. Neither have a salted caramel flavor, though. Regardless, if you're itching for that sweet and salty taste but aren't near a Trader Joe's — or want a flavor you simply can't find on shelves — consider making ice cream mochi at home instead.