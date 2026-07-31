Customers Are Calling This Trader Joe's Frozen Dessert The Sweet And Salty Treat They Needed

With a variety of ice cream sandwiches, pints, and fan-favorite mini cones, Trader Joe's could be an ice cream shop. If you're craving a frozen dessert, TJ's has some of the best and most unique ice cream flavors and products in the grocery store game. One of which is its ice cream mochi. While the mochi comes in many popular ice cream flavors, one flavor in particular is sure to satisfy a desire for something sweet and salty: salted caramel.

Priced at $4.99, the salted caramel mochi comes with six balls of smooth ice cream wrapped in a chewy dough (made from rice, meaning it's gluten-free). The dough itself, according to one customer on YouTube, also tastes like caramel, making the treat full of this flavor inside and out. "There's just a lot of caramel going on, but it's not overwhelming. It's actually really, really good," they said.

It's a hit with many taste-testers. On Reddit, a user wrote, "They're perfect. Just the right balance of ice cream and mochi, and they taste like butterscotch. Amazing!" Another Redditor said, "These taste like [the] ice cream version of Bull's Eye candy," while one customer added, "The ice cream is so good ... These are a winner." Trader Joe's recommends letting them sit out for a couple of minutes after removing them from the freezer for maximum enjoyment.