KFC Customers Are Calling This Returning Item '1000x Better Than The Nuggets'

Sometimes the best part of fried chicken is not the chicken itself, but the crispy batter that surrounds it. Chicken tenders and nuggets increase the ratio of batter to chicken due to their smaller size. However, the highest ratio of batter to chicken is in the form of popcorn chicken. Popcorn chicken is essentially bite-sized pieces of chicken battered and deep-fried, resulting in a crispy, chicken-y bite. And customers are calling them the best returning fast food item of July 2026.

Folks on social media have been celebrating the occasion by posting photos and thoughts on the return of this coveted snack. Over on Reddit, a self-proclaimed KFC employee noted, "They're so good, 1000x better than the nuggets. We have been munching on them at my stores for a few days now." Other Redditors hotly debated whether or not the current iteration of popcorn chicken tastes the same as before. While reviews were mostly positive, the nitpicking seems to be location-dependent, as reports differed as to whether the breading is as crispy, the chicken pieces are the same or smaller, or even if the flavor tastes like it used to. At the very least, it is definitely tugging on nostalgia. Plus, chicken popcorn is now served in a striped bucket that looks a lot like a popcorn bucket!