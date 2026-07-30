KFC Customers Are Calling This Returning Item '1000x Better Than The Nuggets'
Sometimes the best part of fried chicken is not the chicken itself, but the crispy batter that surrounds it. Chicken tenders and nuggets increase the ratio of batter to chicken due to their smaller size. However, the highest ratio of batter to chicken is in the form of popcorn chicken. Popcorn chicken is essentially bite-sized pieces of chicken battered and deep-fried, resulting in a crispy, chicken-y bite. And customers are calling them the best returning fast food item of July 2026.
Folks on social media have been celebrating the occasion by posting photos and thoughts on the return of this coveted snack. Over on Reddit, a self-proclaimed KFC employee noted, "They're so good, 1000x better than the nuggets. We have been munching on them at my stores for a few days now." Other Redditors hotly debated whether or not the current iteration of popcorn chicken tastes the same as before. While reviews were mostly positive, the nitpicking seems to be location-dependent, as reports differed as to whether the breading is as crispy, the chicken pieces are the same or smaller, or even if the flavor tastes like it used to. At the very least, it is definitely tugging on nostalgia. Plus, chicken popcorn is now served in a striped bucket that looks a lot like a popcorn bucket!
Popcorn chicken is incredibly versatile
Whatever your thoughts on popcorn chicken, you cannot deny the versatility as a dish. They're extremely snackable and can be dressed up or added to other dishes for a flavor and texture punch. You could use popcorn chicken to make your own version of KFC's famous bowl at home, adding more or less of other ingredients to get it just how you like it. You can dip popcorn chicken into some easy homemade marinara sauce or toss them both with some pasta for a quick and filling meal. Thinking of croutons for your Caesar salad? Chuck in popcorn chicken instead for a different kind of flavorful crunch.
If you live in an area devoid of a KFC outlet, there are ways to make popcorn chicken at home without resorting to a bag of the frozen stuff. Refer to our easy copycat KFC chicken recipe, but instead of using whole pieces of chicken, remove the meat from the bones and cut into bite-sized pieces before marinating them in buttermilk. Remember to reduce frying time, as these small boneless pieces of chicken will cook much faster. To prevent over-cooking, start checking after about five minutes by removing a piece of popcorn chicken from the pot and slicing it to see if it is cooked through. And as a nod to authentic Taiwanese cuisine, toss the popcorn chicken with five-spice seasoning and some deep-fried Thai basil leaves and snack on them while you sip on some boba tea. Snack heaven!